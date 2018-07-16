Learn the ABC’s of Homebuying

The Mid-Columbia Housing Center, Columbia Cascade Housing Corporation and the Columbia Gorge Community College are sponsoring the "ABC's of Homebuying" Saturday, Aug. 4, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Dalles Campus of the Columbia Gorge Community College.

Think you can't buy a home? You might be surprised. Come to this class to learn about the entire process of purchasing a home. Class is $30 with food included and pre-registration is required. Call 541-506-6011 to register and start the process of being a homeowner. Scholarships are available. Contact Dave Peters at 541-296-3397 x18 for more information.