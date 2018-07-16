Prevent heat related illness by staying cool, hydrated and informed

North Central Public Health District reminds area residents to Stay cool, hydrated and informed this summer.

Excessive heat has caused more deaths than all other weather related events in this country. Heat related illness can affect anyone at any age. Pay special attention to the tips below if you are over 65 years of age; yyou have existing medical problems like heart disease; you work outdoors; or if you care for children under the age of four.

Heat-related illness is preventable, here are some helpful tips:

Stay Cool

• Find air-conditioned shelter

• Avoid direct sunlight

• Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing

• Take cool showers or baths

• Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device

Stay Hydrated

• Drink more water than usual

• Don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink more fluids

• Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar

• Remind others to drink enough water

Stay Informed

• Check local news for extreme heat alerts and safety tips

• Learn the symptoms of heat illness

Remember that you should NEVER leave children or pets alone in a vehicle.

To learn more about preventing heat-related illness, as well as the signs and symptoms of heat stroke and heat exhaustion, please see the attached First-aid for Heat Illness Fact Sheet and visit:



Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: (https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/extremeheat/index.html)

Oregon Health Authority: http://public.health.oregon.gov/Preparedness/Prepare/Pages/PrepareForExtremeHeat.aspx.

National Weather Service (enter your city & state to get a weather forecast):

http://www.weather.gov/forecastmaps

NOAA (Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Oregon):

https://alerts.weather.gov/cap/or.php?x=1