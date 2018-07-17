Celilo Brush Fire

5:20 p.m.: Level 3 (evacuate now) evacuations now include Emerson Loop Road and Company Hollow Road.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m.: Additional crews are being dispatched to 4700 block of Eight Mile Road, where two houses are threatened.

Highway 197 has been closed at approximately milepost 3 as a brush fire that started just south of the Celilo Converter Station moves southeast. Evacuations are underway in the area of Five and Eight Mile Creeks, and multiple fire and law enforcement agencies have been dispatched.

Level 3 (Go) evacuation orders have been issued from Eight Mile Road to Emerson Loop Road and Eight Mile Road to junction with 15-Mile Road, both sides of road, according to Wasco County Sheriff's office.

UPDATES—As of 4:30 p.m., Highway 197 is reopened and the fire is moving south.

