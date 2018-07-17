English classes offered this summer

English classes for speakers of other languages are being offered this summer by Columbia Gorge Community College.
Classes are scheduled in the college’s Hood River – Indian Creek Campus for all levels on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost is $25 with financial waivers available.
Beginning and intermediate classes are offered in Mt. Hood at the Mt. Hood Town Hall from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10, also with financial waivers available.
For information, call (541) 506-6000, ext. 7121.
Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment