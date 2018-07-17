The Dalles Chronicle Logo

English classes offered this summer

As of Tuesday, July 17, 2018

﻿

English classes for speakers of other languages are being offered this summer by Columbia Gorge Community College.

Classes are scheduled in the college’s Hood River – Indian Creek Campus for all levels on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost is $25 with financial waivers available.

Beginning and intermediate classes are offered in Mt. Hood at the Mt. Hood Town Hall from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $10, also with financial waivers available.

For information, call (541) 506-6000, ext. 7121.

﻿

﻿

﻿
