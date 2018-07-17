The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Breaking News: Substation Fire evacuations continue

News and information from our partners

First deep well drilled for Mosier orchard

Bryce Molesworth stands next to the new well that was built on his cherry orchard in the Mosier Valley. The project took far longer and more money than anticipated, but since it accesses a new, deeper aquifer, it is expected to ease pressure on upper aquifers serving the Mosier Valley and Mosier itself.

Contributed photo
Bryce Molesworth stands next to the new well that was built on his cherry orchard in the Mosier Valley. The project took far longer and more money than anticipated, but since it accesses a new, deeper aquifer, it is expected to ease pressure on upper aquifers serving the Mosier Valley and Mosier itself.

By Neita Cecil

As of Tuesday, July 17, 2018

﻿

For adventures in deep-well drilling, look no further than the 1,223-foot well recently drilled for orchardist Bryce Molesworth in the Mosier Valley...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)