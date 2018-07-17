Hustlers boost win total to 24 in Sunday sweep League title on the line in Wednesday’s doubleheader

The Columbia Gorge Hustlers lost the first two games at the Seaside Wood Bat Tournament to Seaside and Hood River by a combined 18-8 spread, but bounced back for a lopsided win against Madison and added a two-game sweep over league opponent, St. Helens, Sunday.

Those two wins moved the CG to 12-0 in league play for a two-way tie for first place with Hillsboro. At 5 p.m. Wednesday, both teams square off in a doubleheader at Bob Williams Field, where pivotal seeding at state will be determined.

In two games, the Hustlers rattled off 29 hits and 32 runs, while the pitching staff of Jordan Wetmore, Dalles Seufalemua and Ben Nelson held St. Helens to one hit and 21 strikeouts.

Seufalemua and Nelson teamed up for a six-inning no-hitter in a 16-2 mercy-ruled nightcap win, as Seufalemua did not allow a hit or walk a batter and struck out five to pick up the win.

Nelson gave up two unearned runs on no hits with a walk and a strikeout in his three innings of relief.

Both teams played to a scoreless tie after three innings, until TD scored six runs in the fourth frame, tallied a single run in the fifth and busted loose with a nine-run sixth inning.

The Hustlers had 14 hits, three triples and a double, with baily Hajicek going 3 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI.

Seufalemua went 3 for 4 with a triple, a run and an RBI, Dominic Smith notched three hits and a run, and Jose Gonzalez tripled, walked twice, scored a run and drove in another.

Josh Johnson was 1 for 3 with two runs and two RBIs, Nelson tallied a triple in four at-bats, scored twice and drove in two runs, and Ben Schanno was 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch, two runs and an RBI.

Sunday’s first game had the Hustlers (24-11 overall) putting up 15 hits and starting pitcher Jordan Wetmore striking out a season-high 14 across five innings in a 16-2 win.

The righty surrendered a hit and two unearned runs with two walks.

Wetmore also did top work in the batter’s box with three hits, one double, in three at-bats, adding two runs scored and four RBIs.

Nelson was 3 for 5 with two doubles, three runs scored and two RBIs, Gonzalez tacked on three hits, a walk, two runs and an RBI, and Seufalemua had a hit, a stolen base, two runs scored and an RBI.

Smith went 1 for 1 with two hit by pitches and three runs, Hajicek chipped in a 2 for 3 effort with a stolen base and two RBIs, and Schanno went 2 for 4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Friday, Hood River had a six-run first inning and a one-run second to go ahead by a 7-0 score.

The Dalles scored one run each in the fifth and seventh innings, but it was not enough to overtake the Oilers in their 7-2 loss.

Ben Schanno and Conner Baughn each went 1 for 3, Michael Armstrong was 1 for 3 with a run and Austin Greene posted two RBIs.

Jose Gonzalez scored a run, Baily Hajicek walked and stole a base in two official at-bats and both Dominic Smith and Josh Johnson reached once each on hit by pitches.

Armstrong lasted three innings in his start and was tagged for seven runs, one earned, on two hits with six walks and five strikeouts to earn the loss.

Schanno struck out six, walked two and gave up one hit in four relief frames.

The Hustlers ended Seaside Tournament play Saturday by beating Madison, 16-1, in five innings.

Hajicek went 2 for 4 with three runs and three RBIs, Baughn tallied two hits, a run and two RBIs, and Austin Greene was 2 for 2 with a walk and an RBI.

Armstrong was walked two times and drove in two runs, Smith added a hit and three runs scored, Schanno walked and scored three runs, and Seufalemua smacked a home run, walked, scored three times and had three RBIs.

Greene gave up one run in his five innings of three-hit ball with a walk and no strikeouts.

Due to the American Legion State Single ‘A’ Tournament schedule next week, it was decided to cancel the Hustlers’ trip to Hermiston and move the Hillsboro game up.