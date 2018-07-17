I-84 night closure begins

Breaking News: Substation Fire evacuations continue
As of Tuesday, July 17, 2018
Interstate 84 will be closed nights eastbound and westbound at exit 56 Monday, July 16 through Thursday, July 19...
Substation Fire evacuations continue
July 18, 2018 8:12 a.m.
Celilo Brush Fire
July 17, 2018 4:20 p.m.
What's Happening from July 18, 2018
July 17, 2018 2:49 p.m.
For the Record for July 18, 2018
July 17, 2018 2:47 p.m.
Stars can’t get the bounces in two losses
July 17, 2018 2:42 p.m.
Hustlers boost win total to 24 in Sunday sweep
July 17, 2018 2:40 p.m.
TD All-Stars capture state championship
July 17, 2018 2:38 p.m.
First deep well drilled for Mosier orchard
July 17, 2018 2:15 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Thank you
July 17, 2018 2:07 p.m.
Letter to the Editor: Justice for all
July 17, 2018 2:06 p.m.
