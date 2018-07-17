‘Mosier Million’ project well underway

Contributed photo/Erik Thomassen
This is a photo of cement grout being pumped down a pipe to a depth of 547 feet below land surface to properly seal the well. This well is one of the exempt-use wells replaced on the Mosier Million project that took 615 feet of drilling and 547 feet of steel casing to complete.
In a project dubbed the “Mosier Million” for the amount of state investment in it, work is well underway on replacing 12 to 15 commingling wells in the Mosier Valley...
Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!
To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.
If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment