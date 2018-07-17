For the Record for July 18, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday July 18, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 12, 8:07 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, 900 block of East 16th Street. Driver ran into a power pole. A report was taken.

July 14, 1:11 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 300 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

July 15, 7:23 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 6th and Hostetler streets. A report was taken.

Wasco County

July 13, 4:05 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Highway 197 in Maupin. Motorcycle driver crashed coming into Maupin. A report was taken.

July 14, 7:31 a.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Boyd Loop and Adkisson roads. Vehicle was found abandoned in a field and had appeared to have rolled over. Driver was found and had minor injuries. A report was taken.

July 15, 1:47 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Highway 218, milepost 12. Trooper and a passenger vehicle involved in a head on collision. A report was taken.

July 15, 10:42 p.m. – Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, 3700 block of Skyline Road. Vehicle was found abandoned and on its top. No driver was located. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

July 14th, 7:47 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Mosier. Abandoned vehicle was located off the roadway that was involved in a crash. Driver was located later in the day and cited for failure to perform the duties of a driver. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.

July 14, 6:24 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 96. Driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed. He was cited for careless driving. A report was taken.

July 15, 1:12 a.m. – Motorcycle versus wildlife, injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 79. Driver struck a deer and collided with the median. He was transported to the hospital for injuries sustained during the crash. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

July 11, 1:34 p.m. – Crew responded to the 2300 block of East 2nd Street on a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arrival the vehicle’s front engine compartment was fully involved. The fire was extinguished. Vehicle owner stated he attempted to turn on the air conditioner when smoke started coming from the engine.

July 12, 8:23 p.m. – Crew responded to the 900 block of East 16th Place after a report came in of a vehicle crashing into a power pole. Units stood by until the power company could come and turn the power off to the lines, the crash was non-injury.

July 12, 9:01 p.m. – Crew responded to Dallesport on a request for mutual aid assistance on a structure fire.

July 12, 9:07 p.m. – Crew responded to Skyline Road after a caller reported seeing a large plume of smoke. It was determined that the caller was seeing the fire in Dallesport.

July 13, 4:38 p.m. – Crew responded to the 5000 block of Chenowith Road on a report of a ground cover fire. Crew assisted department of forestry and the forest service crews in mopping up the fire. The fire started from a charcoal barbeque.

July 14, 2:13 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of West 23rd Street on a report of a fire alarm. Contact was made with the owner who advised the alarm went off on its own and there was no issue. He was advised to contact the alarm company to have alarm tested.

July 15, 9:07 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1700 block of West 13th Street on a report of a fire alarm. Nothing was showing upon arrival. The area where the alarm had gone off was checked and no problem was found. The alarm was reset.

The agency also responded to nine calls for emergency medical services on July 11, eight on July 12, eight on July 13, nine on July 14th, and ten on July 15.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A runaway report was taken July 11 from the 400 block of West 3rd Street.

Carle Eugene Ackley, 48, The Dalles, was arrested July 11 in the 900 block of Clark Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine. Jill Michella Nevins, 40, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of four counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, three counts of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine, and violation of post-prison supervision sanctions.

A theft report was taken July 11 from the 900 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from her vehicle.

Animal control responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street July 11 after a caller reported a dog bit him. The area was checked but neither the dog nor the owner could be located. A report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 3200 block of West 7th Street July 11 on a report of a dog attack. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken July 11 from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after staff reported a female suspect came in attempting to return merchandise from the store with an old receipt.

Juan Miguel Angel Medina, 23, The Dalles, was arrested July 11 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for failure to appear and parole violation.

A criminal mischief report was taken July 11th from the 1700 block of East 9th Street after a victim reported a window to his vehicle had been broken.

Ebony Leann Abel, 32, Portland, was arrested July 12 in the 1400 block of East 15th Street and is accused of first-degree burglary, harassment, first-degree criminal trespass, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A theft report was taken July 12 from the 500 block of East 7th Street after a victim reported her debit card and cellphone were missing.

A criminal mischief report was taken July 12 from the 200 block of Terminal Avenue after staff reported a window was broken out of a rental car.

Police responded to West 6th and Webber streets July 12 on a report of several transients setting up a camp on the public highway. All four subjects were trespassed from the area and a report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 500 block of East 3rd Street July 12 after a caller reported an abandoned dog was tied up in the area. The dog was located and a report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 100 block of West 6th Street July 12 on a report of an abandoned cat. The cat was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Police officer made contact with a juvenile subject July 13 in the 600 block of West 2nd Street. The juvenile was cited for curfew violation and given a ride home. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken July 13 from the 700 block of Hostetler Way after a victim reported he was scammed by a buyer who did not pay for a product he sold.

Francisco Ramon Sisneroz, 21, no listed address, was arrested July 13th in the 500 block of West 9th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

An identity theft report was taken July 13 from the 1300 block of East 11th Street.

Animal control responded to the 1900 block of East 14th Street July 13 on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

Saul Diaz Mejia, 27, Naches, Wash., was arrested July 13 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 83 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A theft report was taken July 13 from the 200 block of East 2nd Street after staff reported a former employee came behind the bar and stole a cash till. The incident is under investigation.

Albert Chico Cervantes, 30, The Dalles, was arrested July 14 in the 1000 block of East 9th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken July 14 from the 800 block of East 2nd Street after a victim reported his wallet was missing.

Police responded to the 2500 block of West 10th Street July 14 after a caller reported a suspect drove by in a vehicle and grabbed his wife by the hair and fled off. A report was taken.

Carlos Alberto Cruz, 31, The Dalles, was arrested July 14 during a traffic stop in the 800 block of Hostetler Way and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and first-degree criminal trespass.

Deirdre Denine Titmus, 60, The Dalles, was arrested July 14 in the 300 block of Federal Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Kathy Jo Collins, 34, Hood River, was arrested July 15 in the 2200 block of East 13th Street and is accused of parole violation.

A theft report was taken July 15 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after staff reported a suspect vehicle fled without paying for gas.

Alana Faye Siedel, 28, The Dalles, was arrested July 15 near West 7th and Snipes streets and is accused of two counts of probation violation.

Alexis Nichole Goodman, 30, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 in the 1700 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Amanda C. Melton, 28, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 near West 5th and Union streets during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Wasco County

An informational report was taken July 11 from Sevenmile Road after a caller reported a vehicle pulled in front of him on a gravel road kicking rocks back damaging his vehicle.

Matthew Joseph Cobos, 41, The Dalles, was arrested July 11 in the 6000 block of Eight Mile Road on a warrant for two counts of post-prison violations.

Deputy responded to Tygh Valley on July 12 on a report of a trespassing camper. The camper was given a 24-hour notice to move and it had not moved. The camper was towed and a report was taken.

Deputy responded to the regional jail July 12 after staff reported finding a baggie possibly containing methamphetamine. Deputy tested the substance and it was determined to be methamphetamine. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken July 13 in Maupin after a victim reported some money was stolen from within his vehicle.

An agency assist report was taken July 14th from Mosier after assisting state police with a crash investigation.

Samantha Jea Roettger, 29, Tygh Valley, was arrested July 14 in Tygh Valley and On a Multnomah County warrant for providing false information to a police officer.

An agency assist report was taken July 15 from Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 79 after assisting state police with a crash investigation.

An agency assist report was taken July 15 at the regional jail after staff reported two inmates were involved in a physical altercation.

Oregon State Police

State trooper responded to Highway 197 and Bret Clodfelter Way July 13 after a caller reported he had thrown a yogurt at a passing vehicle and then the driver of that vehicle followed him into Dallesport. The reporting party stated the subject rear ended his vehicle, and then threw something at his vehicle. Both vehicles were located and both will be charged in Oregon and Washington for offensive littering within 1000 yards of a water way. A report was taken.

Trooper responded to Meyer State Park July 13 on a report of a neglected dog. The dog was located and taken to a local veterinarian as the dog’s condition was pretty poor. The dog was returned to the owner.

A female driver was cited and released for driving while suspended and driving uninsured during a traffic stop July 14 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 76. The vehicle was towed and a report was taken.

Trooper responded to Mosier July 14 after dispatch had received several incomplete 911 calls. It was determined that the child had found his grandfather’s old cell phone and was playing with it. All parties were counseled on the incident.

Rhonda Kay Hansen, 50, Cenverville, Wash., was arrested July 14 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 83 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

Sherman County

Wayne C. Meredith, 74, Moro, was arrested July 13 and is accused of menacing.



Regional Jail

Eric Todd Scovell, 47, Tygh Valle, was transported and jailed July 11 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Colton Hans Warner, 28, Goldendale, Wash., was transported and jailed July 11 after being arrested on a local warrant for post-prison violations.

Nikolas Kyle Jest Williams, 27, Carson, Wash., was transported and jailed July 11 after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation and post-prison violations.

Travis Arlen Landon, 25, Hermiston, was transported by Umatilla County and jailed July 11 after being arrested on a local warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Susan Marie Woods, 65, The Dalles, was booked and released July 12 on a court commitment for first-degree criminal mistreatment and second-degree theft.

Steven Robert Kiser, 37, The Dalles, was jailed July 14 on a court commitment for harassment.

Washington Armando Talimao, 33, The Dalles, was jailed July 14 on a court commitment for third-degree theft.