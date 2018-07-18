Substation Fire evacuations continue

The Dalles Chronicle Logo

By RaeLynn Ricarte

As of Wednesday, July 18, 2018

Residents of southeast Wasco County who have been displaced by the Substation Fire are now being sheltered by the Red Cross at The Dalles Middle School.

The fire, which started Tuesday afternoon, has now grown to 20,000 acres and torched a home and several outbuildings, according to a U.S. Forest Service report.

Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill issued a Level 3 evacuation order, meaning “go now,” Tuesday evening for Eight Mile Road at Emerson Loop Road and Company Hollow Road, as well as all of Wrentham Market Road and Mason Road.

The evacuation notice was later expanded to everyone on Fifteen Mile Road, McCoy Road, Moody Road, Fulton Road, Kloan Road, Freebridge Road, Kelly Cutoff Road, and all points in between,

According to Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey, the fire jumped the Deschutes River near Sayers Road, prompting a Level 1 evacuation notice, meaning “get ready for go” for residents of Grass Valley and Moro.

Twenty engines are helping with firefighting efforts. A “fire train” is on the way to bring 30,000 gallons of water to help fight the fire that rages through wheat fields and dry grasses.

Gov. Kate Brown has invoked the Conflagration Act for the fire, which will allow manpower and equipment from Multnomah, Clackamas, Washington, and Central Oregon counties, to be used to battle the flames.

