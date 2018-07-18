Tractor operator killed in fire

On July 18 at approximately 1:30 p.m., Wasco County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a burnt tractor. Deputies located the tractor and also located the operator of the tractor a short distance away, deceased. It appears the tractor operator died as a result of exposure to the fire.

The name of the victim will be released pending notification of next of kin. It is believed the operator of the tractor was engaged in an attempt to suppress the fire by creating a fire line.

The incident is under investigation by the sheriff's office. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Jeff Hall at 541-506-2580.