Families request privacy

By RaeLynn Ricarte

As of Thursday, July 19, 2018

The VanOrman and Ruby families are requesting privacy from media inquiries while they are dealing with fire-related tragedies. At this time, the Ruby family is struggling to cope with a death and the VanOrman family with the loss of an extended family member and their home. They ask that reporters refrain from contacting friends and family about the situation and grant them peace.

