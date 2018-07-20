Looking Back on July 22, 2018

History Mystery Terray Harmon, Sherry Holliday, Todd Weller, Gary Conley contributed to this report: Last week’s History Mystery, above, appeared in the May 14, 1982 issue The Dalles Reminder. It was scanned from a work print. Although the photograph appears to capture the burner as it collapses, the removal was actually quite slow. The cutline read, in part, "Removal of the 'wigwam burner' at Wasco County Landfill was a rather tedious process for Wendell McGuire and his son Bruce, who work for Sessler Inc. of Eugene. Shown is Wendell ripping a plate off the burner May 5 when the demolition process began. The McGuires used a 5-ton capacity crane to demolish the 60-foot tall structure.” The photo was taken by Greg Paul, a Hood River photojournalist working at that time for the Oregon City Enterprise-Courier, the Associated Press and United Press International. Terray Harmon was among those who recognized the burner as being located at the landfill. “It was used to burn garbage up there, at one time,” he said. “I never saw it being used, it was idle for many years.” There was a similar burner removed from the Mt. Fir mill site in Maupin, said Sherry Holliday. “There were a lot of them back in the day, it could be any of them,” she said. Todd Weller noted that another was located in The Dalles, at the Baxter Ty plant, in the 60’s and early 70’s. Gary Conley added that there was also a “salamander burner” at The Dalles Lumber Company, located about where Les Schwab Tire Center is today.

20 years ago – 1998

Greg Davenport has dined on worms, and he teaches others to develop this skill during his many wilderness survival courses. On Tuesday, July 28, Davenport, of Stevenson, will share some of his survival skills for free at an event sponsored by Waucoma Bookstore.

A dog fight in the 1100 block of East 10th Street on Tuesday night ended with one man in the hospital, one man in jail and one of the dogs being treated at a local veterinarian’s office. City police said the incident began around 7 when the shooting victim, a 19-year-old male, was walking his dog in the area of East 10th and I streets.

Sport angling for fall chinook on the Deschutes River will return Aug. 1 if the Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commission gives the go-ahead Friday. The commission meets in Portland to decide on the recommendation by the director of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to permit the first fall chinook sport season on the Deschutes since 1991.

Paul Beasley, partner in a local law firm, is seeking a governor’s appointment as Wasco County district attorney.

40 years ago – 1978

A new tire sales store and a photo-camera shop will be constructed on West Sixth Street with tentative business opening dates this fall. Nelsen Tire Warehouse and the Photo Factory will have stores adjoining in separate buildings on a 20,000-square foot lot between the telephone company warehouse and McDonald’s Restaurant, now under construction in front of Cascade Square Shopping Center.

Is there a need for more low-income housing in The Dalles? At a recent hearing on The Dalles Area Comprehensive Plan, seniors told city and county planners there is such a need.

The Dalles will elect a mayor and three of its five councilmen Nov. 7.

Each time somebody tests students for reading, writing or arithmetic, there is calamity. This week it was noise resulting from low scores from 10,00 Oregon students who took an experimental writing test. State Supt. Of Education Verne Duncan blamed television.

WASHINGTON (UPI) — The FBI Friday sought three suspected members of a West German terrorist organization dedicated to madness who are believed to have entered the United States from Canada with legitimate passports.

60 years ago – 1958

Two previously convicted California check artists who were using a pay telephone booth as an “office” here will be returned to Modesto, Calif., to serve San Quentin prison sentences, local police and Sheriff Ernest Mosier reported this morning.

Three Zone 2 fire calls, one a false alarm, were answered yesterday afternoon, chief G. U. Moser reported this morning.

Legal machinery was put in motion by the city council last night for a Sept. 11 vote on $240,000 of general obligation bonds for construction of a new sewer treatment plant at the foot of Laughlin street.

Gary Lewis, a 19-year-old White Salmon youth, was killed instantly Monday about 6 p.m. when an aluminum irrigation pipe he was moving came in contact with a power line on the Russel Kreps ranch in Gillmer Valley, 23 miles north of White Salmon on the Glenwood road.

Gary Cyphers, Rt. 1, a member of The Dalles chapter of Future Farmers of America, has been selected to represent Wasco County at an all-expense-paid range camp in Lake County the first week in August.

80 years ago – 1938

The Dalles faces a “bond-less” future and the immediate prospect of a reduction in the tax rate this coming year, if figures supplied by City Recorder J. H. Steers today are an indication.

An army of haggard, red-eyed fire fighters spat on their hands today and made a renewed assault against flames that have spread over 110,000 acres of tinder-dry forest land in Oregon, Washington, and British Columbia.

A right-of-way given the Great Southern railroad more than 31 years ago to cross land now occupied by Henry J. Maier’s service station and grocery at the eastern end of Second street still is effective, according to an opinion handed down by Circuit Judge Carl Hendricks at Fossil.

Carelessly guarded grass fire was blamed for the damage to the Sarah Stalcup house as the result of a fire which got out of control Tuesday and burned the building, formerly occupied by Bill Phillips.

The stork outscored the Grim Reaper in Wasco County the first half year of 1938, as compared with the corresponding period in 1937, according to statistics compiled by Dr. H. M. Erickson, county health officer. One hundred thirty-one births were recorded, as compared with an even hundred in 1937.

100 years ago – 1918

Forty-two Wasco County draft registrants will leave The Dalles on a special train at 3 o’clock tomorrow afternoon for Camp Lewis, where they will become part of the great national army. Business houses of The Dalles will be closed at 2:30 o’clock and will not be reopened until after the soldiers-to-be depart.

The war is completing the fourth year of its most colossal struggle. Four years ago next Friday there was fired on the banks of the Danube, the first shot in the war. Now 26 nations, including all the great countries of the world are involved in a struggle which is destined to decide whether the people or the idle, vicious, and witless autocrats shall rule the world.

Frank Martin was fined $5 in the police court this morning for being drunk.

Residents of Mosier and vicinity had a strenuous time fighting a forest fire last week. Starting three miles south of Mosier Tuesday, as the result of lightning, the fire burned up little Mosier creek for a distance of three miles before it was checked Friday night.

LONDON, July 22. — The Germans are burning villages inside the Soissons-Rheims salient and it is believed they are preparing a general withdrawal to the Veale river line, which forms practically a direct line between Soissons and Rheims.

WITH THE AMERICAN ARMIES IN FRANCE, July 21. (Night) — American troops facing their first cavalry charge of the war, utterly wiped out a formidable force of German horsemen east of Rheims and defeated what apparently was an ambitious attempt to cut the allied lines and reach Chalons.