For the Record for July 22, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 17, 6:06 p.m. – Tw- vehicle, non-injury crash, West 2nd and Cherry Heights streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

July 18, 12:41 p.m. – Two- vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Jefferson streets. A report was taken for damage to city property.

Oregon State Police

July 17, 9:25 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 129. Driver was towing a utility trailer and lost control of the vehicle, striking the center divide. The truck and trailer were towed and the crash was logged.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

July 18, 3:46 p.m. – Crew responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Street on a report of a bark chip fire. A small area was located that had previously been smoldering but was extinguished by an unknown person. The area was cold to the touch and units cleared the scene.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on July 16, five on July 17, and 11 on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 2400 block of West 13th Street July 16 after a caller reported finding a stray dog. The dog was picked up and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.

Animal control responded to the 500 block of Lone Pine Drive July 16 after a caller reported a dog at large in the area. The dog was located and lodged at the local shelter. A report was taken.

Kody Mitchel Eastman, 24, The Dalles, was arrested July 16 in the 400 block of East 7th Street on a local warrant for three counts of probation violation.

Police responded to the 3100 block of West 7th Street July 16 after a caller reported an elderly driver pulled up in front of his home and was having a difficult time speaking. The driver was cited for driving while suspended and given a ride home. A report was taken.

A dog bite report was taken July 16 at the police station. Victim reported the incident occurred in the 500 block of East 14th Street. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 3500 block of West 2nd Street July 16 on a report of an assault. Victim suffered a head laceration due to a physical alteration with another male suspect. Suspect fled prior to officer arrival. a report was taken.

A runaway report was taken July 16 from the 600 block of East 10th Street.

Police responded to the 800 block of Garden Court July 16 on a report of a found dog. The dog was located and returned to the owner. An informational report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken July 16 from East 19th and Lewis streets.

A sexual assault report was taken July 16 from The Dalles.

Police responded to the 3200 block of West 7th Street July 17 after a caller reported a female subject was knocking on his door and not making any sense. Female left the area prior to officer arrival but left her purse. An informational report was taken.

Police responded to the 3800 block of West 6th Street July 17 after a caller reported his landlord was peering through his windows. Contact was made with the landlord who was having medical issues with his memory. An informational report was taken.

Randall Blaine Poole, 60, The Dalles, was arrested July 17 in the 3600 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of fourth-degree assault.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street July 17 after a caller reported a male suspect stole her jacket. Suspect was still in the parking lot and thought the jacket was left there and no one wanted it. The caller declined to pursue charges. The incident was logged.

A theft report was taken July 17 from the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way after an employee reported a suspect fled without paying for gas.

Police responded to the 1300 block of West 2nd Street July 17 after a caller reported a female was just thrown out of a vehicle in the area. A report was taken.

A hit and run report was taken July 17 from the 1400 block of West 6th Street.

Police responded to East 9th and H streets July 17 on a report of a domestic disturbance. An informational report was taken.

A recovered stolen vehicle report was taken July 18 after a trailer was located in the 1700 block of East 12th Street.

Michael August Curry, 35, The Dalles, was arrested July 18 in the 1400 block of West 8th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault, harassment, and recklessly endangering another person.

A theft report was taken July 18 from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a male suspect fled the store without paying for several lottery tickets.

Dianna Lee Bookless, 71, The Dalles, was arrested July 19 in the 3200 block of West 7th Street and is accused of harassment.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to the regional jail July 16 after staff reported finding a baggie with a white powdery substance that could be drugs. A report was taken.

Deputies responded to Interstate 84 eastbound near Mosier after Hood River police were involved in a high-speed pursuit. The pursuit was terminated as the vehicle fled into the city of The Dalles and could not be located. Speeds of the suspect vehicle were over 100 miles per hour.

Deputy responded to the 2900 block of Mill Creek Road July 16 after a caller reported a goat was stuck in the fence. The goat was removed.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited and released for possession of over eight pounds of marijuana, delivery of over eight pounds of marijuana, import and export of non OLCC extract, possession of over a quarter of an ounce of non OLCC extract, delivery of over a quarter of an ounce of non OLCC extract, and speeding during a traffic stop July 16 on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 92. A report was taken.

Neil Lee Quintero, 28, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested July 17 during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 87 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

John Grover Morgan, 30, Rhododendron, was arrested July 18 and is accused of first-degree online sexual corruption of a child.

Regional Jail

Chance Raymond Graham, 30, Kelso, Wash., was jailed July 16 on a court commitment for failure to register as a sex offender.

Nolan Verne Mobley, 28, Moro, was jailed July 17 on a Sherman County court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Parole & Probation

Daniel Lee Jackson, 68, The Dalles, was arrested July 18 in the community corrections office and is accused of two counts of post-prison violations.