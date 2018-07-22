Substation Fire 82 percent contained

The Substation fire is at 82 percent containment as of Sunday morning. Four primary structures and four secondary structures -- such as storage sheds and pole barns -- were lost, officials reported.

Evacuation levels are expected to drop Sunday to Level 1 (ready), and the updated and corrected fire size is 79,121 acres, down from the 80,763 acres reported yesterday.

Most crews are demobilizing and returning to their home agencies, though wildland crews will remaining to do "hand-touched cool" evaluations of firelines.

The only isolated heat remaining in the fire is mainly in treed areas in the Eightmile and Deschutes River canyons.

A spokesman said sheep are a "fire adapted species" and no sheep fatalities have been seen, only live sheep have been seen.

The fire started last Tuesday along Hwy 197 just south of the BPA's Celilo substation, south of The Dalles, giving the fire it's name.

One man, John Ruby, died in the fire Wednesday as he was discing a fireline to protect property.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

Correction: This story initially said eight homes were lost, but it was four homes and four secondary buildings, such as pole buildings.