Information on crop insurance

The Regional Solutions Office of the state of Oregon reminds producers in Wasco and Sherman counties that “any time you have crop damage that will adversely affect your yield or crop value, you may be eligible to file a claim,” according to a press release. Producers must Contact their USDA agent within 72 hours after discovery of damage, the release said.

The loss adjuster will determine whether your yield or revenue falls below the guarantee stated in your policy.

Also, make sure you are talking to your insurer about other losses, including equipment, vehicles, fencing, livestock, and others, the release stated.