10U Westside Timbers net first at Beaverton Cup

Coach Oscar Nunez formed 10U and 12U girls’ soccer teams, called Westside Timbers The Gorge, for action at the three-day Beaverton Cup last weekend with the two groups combining for a 5-2-2 record and a 21-9 scoring margin.

“The level of competition these gorge girls took on was super-intense,” Nunez said. “All the teams are club teams coming from large cities, such as Beaverton and Portland, etc, so it was a great showing for these girls who work hard almost consistently through the year.”

The 10U group outscored their opponents 12-4 in five matches, as they rebounded from a 2-1 loss on Friday with a 1-1 tie and a 2-1 victory during Saturday action.

In Sunday’s semifinal, they won 4-0, and then cruised to another 4-0 triumph in the title contest.

Ariana Gonzalez was the 10U team’s top scorer with 10 goals and Isabella Salinas had two clean-sheet games on Sunday from her goalkeeper spot.

Joining Gonzalez and Salinas were Uma Carosella, Anya Romero, Bryce Newby, Lilyana Gonzalez, Yaritza Torres-Escobedo, Stella Lujan, Makenzie Myrick, Riley Wilcox, Madison Zaitz and Joanna Bodolay.

“The U10 team took a game and a half to really figure out how to work together,” Nunez said. “Once we did, we looked great. We possessed the ball, passed well and capitalized on our opportunities.”

With players hailing from The Dalles, Hood River and White Salmon, Wash., Westside Timbers The Gorge 12U group started out with two straight wins (3-0 on Friday) and (3-1 Saturday), and added a 3-3 tie in their Saturday nightcap for a semifinals berth.

The goals were tough to come in Sunday’s championship, a 1-0 loss, which gave them runner-up honors.

“I was very happy with the way both teams played this weekend,” Nunez said. “These teams have only been practicing together since the beginning of June and this was the first time the 12U team has competed together, so for them to take second place is a great accomplishment.”

On the 12U roster are Skylar Vaivoda-Kerr, Georgia Haynie, Sydney Newby, Karen Gutierrez, Lilyana Gonzalez, Anailee Benitez, Kiera Taylor, Diana Correa, Kate Radford, Natalia Elias-Contreras, Olivia Prado and Paola Elias-Contreras.

“We have some really strong girls that joined our core group that had been playing for The Dalles United,” Nunez said. “I look forward to growing this program and have The Gorge be recognized for the great talent and hard work ethic we have always had.”

Organizing players from different areas and finding games and tournaments through the summer takes a lot of time and energy, so Nunez leans heavily on volunteers to help with many aspects of the program to keep it functioning seamlessly.

In the end, everyone is pulling in the same direction to give the players a platform to further develop their talents.

“I approached Westside Timbers to create organized, competitive teams in The Dalles that represent The Gorge,” Nunez said. “There is a lot of talent in The Gorge and I’ve always said that we will be competitive when we come together. I am very happy to have this great group of parents that believe and want to be part of my vision. To have teams that come together to not just participate in these leagues and tournaments, but truly compete against the big city clubs is a great thing to give them for their future.”

Coach Nunez will combine his soccer players on one team to represent The Dalles United for tournament games at the three-day Mount Hood Challenge from Aug. 3-5 in Portland.