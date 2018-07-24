The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

Report knocks OR taxes

The Oregon capitol in Salem. A Washington think tank suggests Oregon’s tax system disproportionately impacts low-income people.

File photo
The Oregon capitol in Salem. A Washington think tank suggests Oregon’s tax system disproportionately impacts low-income people.

By Claire Withycombe, Oregon Capital Bureau

As of Tuesday, July 24, 2018

﻿

SALEM — A new report from the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities is critical of Oregon’s property tax limits, which could be a target of reform in 2019...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)