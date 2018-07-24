Six cheer members named All-Americans

With fires creating chaos around the Greater Columbia River Gorge area, The Dalles cheerleading squad approached last weekend’s National Cheerleaders Association Cheer Camp with heavy hearts.

They dedicated their performances to those impacted.

“It was definitely a bittersweet feeling being away from home on the first day/night, as the fire started back home,” TD head coach Kelsey Sugg-Wallace said. “It was affecting me and a few other girls on my team.”

The Riverhawks fielded 31 athletes for action at their annual camp from July 17-20 at Oregon State University in Corvallis, as 14 members were nominated for All-American honors and a handful of others received various camp awards.

“I’m so very proud of this team and how far they grew in just a short four days,” Sugg-Wallace said. “Friday ended with tears of joy from almost everyone on the team, which is always an amazing sight to see as a coach.”

Every year, the camp instructors look for athletes on the team that are standing out to them.

The criteria for All-American status ranged from being a good leader, proper technique in jumps and tumbling, spirit and energy, voice, dance technique, sharpness of motions and other elements.

The audition consisted of jumps, a tumbling pass, and then the cheerleaders had to perform the camp cheer.



If an athlete exemplifies superior skills in one of these categories, they had the opportunity to try out for the team.

Caleb Parsons, Nathan Nañez, Emily Adams, Karla Hernandez, Abby Griffin, Olivia Thomas, Breanna Birchfield, Hannah Wallis, Meli Avila, Lizzy Olivan, Giselle Schwartz, Zaida Lopez, Ella Morgan and Emma Koch received the team’s 14 All-American nominations with Nañez, Hernandez, Adams, Wallis, Olivan and Schwartz each taking home those prestigious awards.

“I am so proud of all the kids who were nominated,” Sugg-Wallace said. “It takes courage to get up there and perform in front of the whole camp. Regardless if they made the team or not, it is a huge honor just to be nominated for All-American.”

This was a traditional-style camp where we learned so much material to bring home for football and basketball games.

Over the four days, camp consisted of long hours of hard work beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 8:30 p.m. each night, and the cheerleaders learned about and worked on dances, cheers, motion technique, jump classes, stunting and pyramid classes, to name a few.

Every night, the team had a team-bonding component derived from this year’s camp theme of ‘from the inside looking out,’ where cheer participants focusing on the importance of ways to be a good team member.

On the final day, they performed three consecutive jumps, a spirited entrance and the camp cheer in front of the entire camp, and they were judged on technique, motion sharpness, crowd involvement and voice.

Through the camp, several other cheerleaders had their names called for different awards, including the ‘Pin-It Forward,’ the ‘G’ Award and Spirit Stick honors.

Wallis received a leadership award for being an outstanding leader for her team and The Dalles earned a Spirit Stick and a Motion Excellence award for being one of the sharpest teams at camp.

On the final day, the Riverhawks competed in the Band Chant and Top Team Cheer, placing first overall amongst the field in Band Chant, first in Best Transitional Pyramid and second in the Top Team Cheer.

‘Pin-It Forward’ winners, Nañez and Cadence Snyder, stepped up as leaders by setting a good example for their peers and teammates, putting in extra effort in classes, displaying great spirit on each day and exhibiting their passion for the sport with positive energy and attitude.

‘Pin it Forward’ is one of the special duties of a staffer to recognize a camper for a quality that has made them stand out.

Once cheer members were selected to receive a pin, they were instructed to pin it forward to another camper that stood out the most.

“The unique moment of pinning it forward is that the staff can personally award at any time throughout the camp and for any reason,” Sugg-Wallace said.

While TD had great success at camp this year, the most meaningful thing they took home were the memories, the love for cheerleading and they learned the true meaning of team.



Sugg felt as though the group excelled in several areas that will help during the season and when competitive action comes around.

“These kids bonded and made lifelong memories, which is really what camp is all about,” Sugg said. “I think that this is just the beginning of a successful and exciting season for The Dalles cheer team.”

Through the rest of the summer, the cheer team plans fundraisers to help raise money for equipment and other needs.

To donate to the team or for more information on other cheer events, email coach Sugg-Wallace at kelseyesugg@live.com.