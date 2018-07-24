The Dalles Chronicle Logo

News and information from our partners

TDHS Band director retires

Paul Viemeister sets the rhythm for the high school pep band in The Dalles High School gym as a basketball game gets underway in January of 2006. Viemeister has retired, and students and others are invited to drop by and wish him well Sunday, July 29, 1 p.m., at Sorosis Park.

Mark B. Gibson photo/file
Paul Viemeister sets the rhythm for the high school pep band in The Dalles High School gym as a basketball game gets underway in January of 2006. Viemeister has retired, and students and others are invited to drop by and wish him well Sunday, July 29, 1 p.m., at Sorosis Park.

By Mark Gibson

As of Tuesday, July 24, 2018

﻿

photo

Contributed photo

Paul Viemeister is pictured wearing his Green Bay Packer jersey on a “Jersey Thursday” at the TDHS music office.

Paul Viemeister, band teacher at TDHS since 2004, has retired...

Get full access to The Dalles Chronicle!

To subscribe and read the full version of this story please click here.

If you are an active subscriber, click here to continue reading.

﻿

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS

Latest Stories

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from The Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)