Blasting planned at Lone Pine

Blasting will take place over the next two weeks as part of the Lone Pine development construction, according to a press release from the City of The Dalles. The blasting will help remove rock outcroppings taht the contractor is not able to excavate with heavy equipment of site preparation prior to construction.

Project Manager Greg Jensen of Crestline Construction has submitted a blasting plan, and is required to follow American Public Works Association standards, the release said.

Pre-blast surveys will be performed on all structures within 200 feet of the blast zone, implement traffic control measures and post required signage, the release said. Questions can be addressed to Jensen at 541-296-5481 ext. 1129 or Dale McCabe, city engineer, at 541-506-2021.