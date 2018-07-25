Campfires, target shooting prohibited in Mt. Hood Forest

All campfires are now prohibited across the Mt. Hood National Forest, including developed campgrounds, due to very dry and hot conditions in the forest, according to agency officials. Target shooting, ATV use, and smoking outside enclosed buildings or vehicles are also prohibited on all lands managed by the USFS.

Off Highway Vehicle (OHV) use is prohibited in the McCubbins, La Dee, and Rock Creek OHV areas.

Under these public-use fire restrictions, which became effective July 24, the following activities are prohibited on the Mt. Hood National Forest:

• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or charcoal fire (portable cooking stoves and lanterns using liquefied or bottled fuel are permissible)

• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or developed campground or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter which is barren and cleared of all flammable material

• Operating a generator without spark arresting device

• Operating a chainsaw for personal fire wood collection

• Possessing or using motorized vehicles (motorcycles, ATVs, OHVs, etc.) on National Forest system trails

• Target shooting

Forest Service crews have extinguished over 60 abandoned campfires and have responded to multiple human caused wildfires this summer. With the current hot, dry conditions any wildfire start poses a greater threat than usual to firefighter safety, public safety and personal property. If a wildfire were to escape the initial attack it has the potential to spread rapidly in these conditions.

“We know campfires are a big part of camping, but this year is unusually hot and dry so we all need to do our part to ensure the safety of the public,” said Forest Supervisor Richard Periman. “With these kinds of conditions any fire can become a big problem fast, putting lives and property at risk.”

Individuals starting fires will be held responsible for the costs of property damage and firefighting efforts as well as criminal charges should there be loss of life. The Mt. Hood National Forest asks visitors to please follow these rules to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

For the full text of the Forest Order visit the Orders Page on the Mt. Hood National Forest website. You may also contact a Ranger District Visitor Information Center with questions.