Portland man shoots himself following traffic stop

A Portland man shot himself July 23 after an Oregon State Police Trooper from The Dalles stopped him on a report of reckless driving eastbound on I-84, milepost 103, near Biggs in Sherman County.

After stopping, the 42-year-old male driver, who has not been publicly identified, exited the vehicle armed with a handgun. The trooper asked the driver to drop the gun. The driver continued to walk to the rear of the vehicle and shot himself in the head, collapsing in the ditch and out of sight.



The trooper held cover until backup officers arrived, and then approached the subject and rendered medical care. The driver was transported to Mid-Columbia Medical Center in The Dalles and eventually flown by air ambulance to a Portland area hospital, where he continues to receive medical care. His condition is unknown.

Eastbound traffic was closed for approximately 40 minutes while the scene was rendered safe, and continued to be restricted to a single lane for another two hours while an investigation was conducted. No additional information is planned for released regarding this incident.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by the Sherman County Sheriff’s Office, Sherman County District Attorney, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, North Sherman County Fire and Rescue and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation.