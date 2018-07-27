Babe Ruth Stars get things going in Portland Team posts a 1-2 record in first three pool play matchups

The Dalles 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth All-Stars posted a 1-2 record in their first three pool play games of the Babe Ruth Regional Tournament in Portland, ending Thursday’s action with a 3-0 loss to Idaho by no-hitter.

Although the team finished without a hit, they had chances to get within striking distance, but left five runners on base, three in scoring position, including one at third base in the fifth inning. In five of the seven innings, TD had at least one runner on base.

Idaho could only post three hits and received three walks in three frames against TD starting pitcher Hunter Padberg, scoring an unearned run in the first and two unearned runs in the second inning to account for their offense.

Once Padberg left after three innings, Isaac Anthony kept his team in the game, as the lefty walked one and struck out three in three scoreless innings of relief.

Anthony was 0 for 1 with two walks, Spencer Guscette reached on a walk, Conner Cummings went 0 for 2 with a hit by pitch and Andy Foster finished 0 for 3 and reached on an error and stole second base with one out in the fourth frame, but was left stranded in scoring position.

TD hit the field versus Wyoming in its final pool play contest Friday.

Offense breaks through, 17-1

Following Tuesday’s bitter loss, The Dalles rebounded with flair in Wednesday’s second pool play contest versus East Portland, as Andy Foster went 3 for 3 with two triples, a walk, three runs scored and five RBIs in a 17-1 mercy-ruled win.

TD led 2-1 through one inning and then opened the floodgates with six runs in the second inning, four in the third, three in the fourth and two in the fifth frame.

Wade Fields, Foster, Trenton Schacher, and Gabe Petroff all posted RBI hits in the inning, with Foster’s two-run triple extending TD’s lead to 7-1.

Schacher capped the six-run second-inning outburst with a steal of home.

All told, TD tallied 10 hits, 12 walks and a hit by pitch, as 11 different players reached base.

Schacher was 2 for 3 with a walk, a run scored and two RBIs, Cal Homer notched a triple in two at-bats, adding three walks, two stolen bases, three runs scored and two RBIs to his stat line.

Taylor Beeks went 1 for 2 with a walk, two stolen bases and three runs, Gabe Petroff tallied a walk, a sacrifice, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI, and both Spencer Guscette and Hunter Hough posted a hit and a run scored each.

Cal Homer gave up one run in three innings of one-hit ball with a walk and three strikeouts to get the win on the mound.

Beeks wrapped up the final two innings and held East Portland scoreless on one hit, no walks and two strikeouts.

TD has tough start in its opener

In their first pool play game Tuesday versus South Oregon, TD managed single runs apiece in the first and fifth innings on seven hits and five walks and left nine runners on base in a 5-2 loss.

Walks and errors played a key part in the setback, as the team committed four errors and both Wade Fields and Trenton Schacher allowed 11 hits and walked 12 South Oregon batters.

As the starting pitcher, Fields lasted two innings and allowed two runs on four hits with five walks and six strikeouts to get tagged with the losing decision.

Schacher finished the last five frames in relief and surrendered three runs on seven hits with seven walks and six strikeouts.

Offensively, Fields went 2 for 4 with a run scored, Hunter Hough added two hits in four at-bats and Cal Homer was 1 for 2 with two walks and a run scored.

Hunter Padberg had a hit and a walk in two at-bats, Isaac Anthony wound up 1 for 4 with an RBI and Andy Foster went hitless in two at-bats and received two walks.

TD left two runners on base in the third and fifth innings, and even with the missed opportunities still had a shot in the seventh.

Still down by three runs in the seventh inning, The Dalles looked to have a rally going to tie or take the lead.

Hough led off with a single, and after a strikeout, Cal Homer was issued a walk to bring the tying run to the plate.

Following a flyout to right field, Foster received a walk to load the bases.

The South Oregon pitcher settled in for a six-pitch at-bat and recorded the last out on a strikeout swinging, leaving the bases loaded and securing the win.