CG Hustlers outlast Roseburg in 10 innings, 4-3 Nelson scores clincher and tosses seven scoreless in relief victory

Twists and turns and an emotional roller coaster ruled the day Thursday for the Columbia Gorge Hustlers.

Ben Nelson pulled off multiple Houdini acts on the mound in seven scoreless innings of relief and he ended up scoring the game-winning run on a two-out RBI single by Dalles Seufalemua to lead the Columbia Gorge Hustlers to a 4-3 victory in 10 innings against Roseburg at the American Legion State Tournament in North Bend.

“Wins like this are earned through courage, perseverance, and motivation,” Nelson said. “We had all of it today. The guys never backed down, stayed strong the entire game, and when it came down to us facing elimination, they found the motivation to come together in the clutch to tie the game up and eventually win it. I am very proud of all of my teammates.”

In the 10th, Nelson started the rally with a one-out single and then stole second base.

One out later, with Nelson in scoring position, Seufalemua smacked an RBI single to right field on a 1-2 pitch to give the Hustlers a 4-3 lead.

Seufalemua later advanced to second base on a passed ball, but was left on base, as the last out was recorded on a grounder to shortstop.

In the home half of the 10th and CG ahead by one run, Nelson, who finished with 94 pitches, retired the top of Eugene’s order on seven pitches for three groundouts.

With the Hustlers trailing 3-1 in the seventh inning and their season on the line, Nelson reached on an error, and after a strikeout, Seufalemua and Dominic Smith singled to load the bases.

Conner Baughn was issued a bases-loaded walk to draw the Hustlers to within 3-2, and then Baily Hajicek drove in Seufalemua with an RBI sacrifice fly to tie the score at 3-apiece to send the game to extra innings.

Both teams had scoring chances in extras, but could not take advantage, until the Hustlers broke through in the 10th.

Roseburg tallied nine hits and received seven walks and left 15 runners on base, while Columbia Gorge totaled eight hits and five walks and stranded 15.

The Hustlers left the bases loaded in the sixth and eighth innings, stranded two in their two-run seventh and left Baughn at third in the ninth frame.

Roseburg had two runners on base in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings, but Nelson worked out of those jams to keep the game knotted.

With a chance to win in the ninth inning, Roseburg posted a single, a hit by pitch and a sacrifice bunt to put runners at second and third base with one out.

After an intentional walk loaded the bases, Nelson got a strikeout and a flyout to end the threat.

Seufalemua was 2 for 5 with a walk, a run scored and an RBI, Nelson went 1 for 5 with a sacrifice, a stolen base and two runs scored, and Baughn had a hit, two walks, a sacrifice and an RBI.

Hajicek finished 1 for 2 with two sacrifices and an RBI, Colton Baughn added a hit and a walk and Dominic Smith was 1 for 6.

The Hustlers were in action Friday in another elimination tilt.

Hustlers lose first state game

Wednesday, the Hustlers kicked off state tournament action versus North Jackson, out of Medford, with a 7-2 loss.

The Medford team jumped out to a 5-0 lead through two innings, until CG rallied for two runs in the fourth to get to within a 5-2 deficit.

Dalles Seufalemua walked and after a single by Conner Baughn, he scored on an error. Baily Hajicek drove in Baughn on an RBI groundout to short.

North Jackson plated two insurance runs in the sixth inning to swell its lead to 7-2, so looking up at a five-run deficit, the Hustlers went down in order in the bottom of the sixth.

In the seventh, Conner Baughn reached on an error and Colton Baughn added a one-out single to give the Hustlers a spark.

Those comeback hopes quickly fizzled, however, as the final two batters were retired on a popup and a groundout.

Ben Nelson and Colton Baughn notched a hit apiece, Michael Armstrong went 0 for 2 with a walk and Seufalemua was 0 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

Conner Baughn went 1 for 3 with a run scored and Hajicek ended up 0 for 3 with an RBI, as the Hustlers mustered three hits in the game.

CG pitcher Jose Gonzalez lasted 1 1/3 innings in his start on the mound and allowed two runs on two hits with a walk to get the loss.