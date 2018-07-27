Five finalists for NORCOR

A finalist group of five candidates for the administrator position at the regional jail will be considered at an Aug. 2 executive session of the jail board.

The executive session will produce a list of three finalists who will be interviewed.

The Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility board learned last month that Jail Administrator Bryan Brandenburg was leaving after three years in the position in order to be closer to family in Alaska.

Brandenburg agreed to stay on for a few months to help train his replacement.

He also recommended posting the job opening on the popular job-search website Indeed.com. The jail got 28 applications by the time the posting closed on July 20, he said.

A committee winnowed the list down to five “good, qualified candidates,” Brandenburg said.