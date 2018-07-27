Letter to the Editor: Vote them out

To the editor:
Red, yellow, black and white, they are all precious in his sight, Jesus loves the little children of the world! The Trump administration doesn’t! Does Trump’s evangelical horde question why they support such immoral treatment?
Never mind that the lands of California, Colorado, Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, and Oklahoma were stolen from Mexico in the wicked War of 1845...
