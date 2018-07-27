Looking Back on July 29, 2018

History Mystery

Richard Gilpin, Terray Harmon, Jim Johnston and Helen Elsmore contributed to this report.

Helen Elsmore said, “the picture of the week is of the yearbook staff of 1958-59, at the gas station across from what is now NAPA, where the post office now is.”

Jim Johnston recognized the photograph as having been taken for an advertisement for The Dalles High School year book, "The Steelhead.” It was photographed at a service station on Second Street across what was then Adkisson Motors. “The driver of the 1941 Mercury convertible was Wayne Case,” he said. “Others in the photo include, S. Jarvis, S. Schanno, G. Harmon, V. Hinkle, S. Bryson, B. Bailey, A. Vogt, J. Stewart, K. McClaskey, S. Ponkow, and a couple more I could not identify. Great memories!”

Richard Gilpin wrote the station was a Nash dealer, across the street from Adkisson Motors.