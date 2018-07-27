Relief funds established for farmers, ranchers impacted by Substation Fire

The Oregon Cattlemen’s Bureau and the Oregon Farm Bureau have established relief funds for farmers and ranchers impacted by the Substation Fire in Wasco and Sherman County.

“It is with heavy hearts that we continue to witness the mass destruction and devastation caused by wildfires that continue to rage across Oregon, affecting ranching families,” the Cattemen’s Association said in a press release. “Not only have these ranchers lost horses, feed and beef cattle, one farmer lost his life trying to prevent fire from spreading. We ask Oregon ranchers to come together and support their fellow ranching families in this time of need.”

A fund was also established by the Oregon Farm Bureau. “Rural Oregonians support their neighbors, as we saw by the immediate action taken by many heroic farmers who worked alongside first-responders to put out the Substation Fire,” said Anne Marie Moss, Oregon Farm Bureau communications director. “We established a fund so members of the Farm Bureau family and others could contribute and provide some relief to those most impacted by the devastating wildfire,” she said.

The Cattlemen’s Association’s Stewardship Fund can be accessed online at orcattle.com/donate/, then click on “Donation-Stewardship Fund.” Under purpose, click “Fire Assistance Fund.” Funds raised will be given to a wildfire relief fund effort. Families impacted by the fire are in desperate need of essentials like hay and fencing. If you would like to make a donation of fencing, material, hay, trucking or time, email OCA Communications Director, Robyn Smith at robyn.smith@orcattle.com. “The Oregon Cattlemen’s Association takes serious efforts in helping not only their own members, but also our fellow ranchers across the country in times of crisis. Please consider donating to the Oregon Cattlemen’s Stewardship Fund for the Wildfire Assistance fundraising efforts,” said Jerome Rosa, the Executive Director of the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association.



To contribute to the Farm Bureau fund, To contribute, make a check out to “Farm Bureau Fire Relief Fund” and send to Oregon Farm Bureau, c/o Patty Kuester, 1320 Capitol St. NE, Salem, OR 97301. The Oregon Farm Bureau Board of Directors, in consultation with Wasco County Farm Bureau, will decide how to best use funds received.

For those wanting to help the family of John Ruby, who died while cutting a fire line to protect a neighbor’s place, Columbia Bank in The Dalles has a fund specifically for that family: Write Columbia Bank, 316 E 3rd St, The Dalles, Ore., 97058, or call 541.298.6647.