TD shines in John Day Boys and girls score second place with 380.5 points

The Dalles swim team racked up four relay wins and 11 individual victories, led by two wins each by Kennedy Abbas and Thatcher Dray and four firsts and three seconds from Lydia DiGennaro at the three-day John Day Invitational ending July 22.

The team’s last meet of the season will be in Bend on the weekend of Aug. 11-12, so with the boys and girls combining for second place in the standings, coach Scott McKay is looking forward to his group making a big splash to close out the summer.

“The John Day Invitational Meet gave us areas where we need to work on and we will be working on them during the next three weeks,” McKay said. “Also, we will be asking the swimmers to keep pushing themselves, so they will be prepared to do their very best in Bend.”

On the relays, the eight-years-old and under group of Danner Varland, Holden Diehl, Sam Ford and Dray put up a time of two minutes and 1.96 seconds in the 100-yard medley to claim first place.

Ford, Varland, Dray and Luke Padgett combined for a first-place rally of 1:43.81 in the 100-yard freestyle relay.

The girls’ 10-and-under quartet of Amaryllis Marlinga, Ximena McAllister, Kyan McAllister and Rosie Wilson placed first after a 100-yard time of 1:24.87, and in the 14-and-under 200-yard freestyle relay, Kendall Webber, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Abbas and DiGennaro were tops in this event following their 1:58.83.

“We have a nice group of 12-14-year-old girls,” McKay said. “The 14-and-under freestyle relay was probably the best race of the meet. They broke two minutes by two seconds.”

DiGennaro picked up wins in the 200-yard freestyle (2:13.53), 100-yard freestyle (1:00.36), 100-yard butterfly (1:11.42) and 50-yard freestyle (27.52), cutting nearly 12 seconds total in those four events.

DiGennaro dropped 30.32 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke, where she touched the wall in 1:15.86 for runner-up honors, and she was second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:41.06) and 100-yard breastroke (1:30.07).

In her seven individual races, Abbas notched firsts in the 200-yard freestyle (2:40.08) and 100-yard freestyle (1:13.76), and she added second place in the 100-yard individual medley (1:29.20) and 50-yard freestyle (32.22).

Dray, 8, came out on top in the 100-yard individual medley after a mark of 2:24.18 and tacked on another win in the 25-yard breastroke with a final tally of 29.06.

Carter Randall, 11, posted his only win in the 500-yard freestyle (7:38.80), Maverick Varland secured first place in the 50-yard breastroke (54.25) and Webber picked up a girls 500-yard freestyle victory with her time of 6:28.20.

Added to the 15 wins, TDST tacked on 16 seconds and 18 thirds at the meet.

William Evans was second in the 100-yard breastroke (1:26.28), Ford notched seconds in the 100-yard individual medley (2:38.59) and 25-yard breastroke (29.98) and Jordan McGuirk picked up three seconds in the 100-yard freestyle (59.18), 100-yard butterfly (1:10.22) and 50-yard freestyle (26.62).

Danner Varland scored second in the 25-yard backstroke (26.67) and Maverick Varland was second in the 50-yard freestyle (36.61).

The boys’ 10-and-under 100-yard medley relay team of Rhett Loughmiller, Maverick Varland, Jase Perez and Dylan Phetteplace came through for a time of 1:37.00 for second place, and in the 100-yard freestyle relay, Maverick Varland, Sawyer Dray, Perez and Phetteplace garnered runner-up status with their 1:18.51.

“Once again, our nine-and-under boys did really well,” McKay said. “As they keep swimming, it will be a fun group to watch.”

The boys’ 18-and-under 200-yard freestyle relay group of Skyler Coburn, Wesley Parker, Will Evans and Randall tallied second-place honors after a final rush of 2:09.02.

Abbas placed third in the 50-yard backstroke (40.94), Skyler Coburn grabbed third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:34.56) and 100-yard breastroke (1:31.74), and Bandel-Ramirez claimed third in the 200-yard freestyle (2:32.01), 100-yard butterfly (1:21.68) and 100-yard breastroke (1:30.39).

Thatcher Dray added thirds in the 25-yard butterfly (29.33) and 25-yard freestyle (22.85), McGuirk was third in the 200-yard individual medley (2:43.01), Randall placed third in the 50-yard backstroke (41.50) and Danner Varland secured third place in the 25-yard breastroke (33.21).

Maverick Varland claimed four third-place outcomes in seven individual races, the 200-yard individual medley (4:03.59), 100-yard freestyle (1:24.63), 50-yard butterfly (53.52) and 100-yard individual medley (1:45.04).

Kendall Webber was third in the 100-yard freestyle (1:05.88), 100-yard backstroke (1:16.87), 200-yard individual medley (2:55.31) and 50-yard freestyle (29.42).

In the combined scores, Prineville tallied 629 points for first place, finishing ahead of The Dalles (380.5), Lakeview (378.5) and John Day (313.5).

TD’s boys totaled 201.5 points to take second place, behind Prineville (378), while TD’s girls were fourth with 179 points, 72 points in back of first-place Prineville (251)

“We came in second, and could have placed better, if we didn’t have so many disqualifications, which we will be working on these next couple of weeks,” McKay said. “But, it is still a young team and eager team.”