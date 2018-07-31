12U girls lose in 3-on-3 semifinals

Contributed photo
Columbia Gorge Ballers 12U basketball players put up a 3-1 record and lost in the semifinals at the two-day Blazers Rip City 3-on-3 Tournament ending Sunday at the Moda Center in Portland. In their first three contests, the Ballers beats teams by a combined 47-21 edge, until losing 17-5 in the semifinal round on Sunday. In the photo are, from left to right, Sydney Newby, Jackie Begay, Bryce Newby, Makaila Miller and Maddie Brock.
Columbia Gorge Ballers, Makaila Miller, Maddie Brock, Jackie Begay and Sydney Newby dressed down in the 11-team, 10-12-year-old classification and went 3-0 to vault into the semifinals, but lost 17-5, to earn a top-4 finish at the two-day Blazers Rip City 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament in Portland...
