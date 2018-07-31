The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Fortunately, the only thing on fire at the GorgeGrass festival at Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson, Wash., last weekend was the music. Onstage Sunday was a bluegrass gospel band featuring Dave Elliott on mandolin (you may know him as a radio host for OPB’s Music From the True Vine show), Tygh Trachsel on bass, Steve Reischman on guitar (his brother, John, is a celebrated mandolin player) and Mike Stahlman on banjo, who was a longtime member of Oregon band Sawtooth Mountain Boys.


Julie Schmidt and Patrick Connell of Portland band Julie & The Wayves.

