Hot days impact fishing

Anglers can do their part to reduce the stress fish are under, according to state officials.

This is especially important when fishing in waters that include native fish that may be released.

Anglers are asked to follow these tips to help fish:

• Fish early in the day when water temperatures are cooler.

• Look for trout in deep, high elevation lakes or shaded streams near headwaters. These places are often cooler.

• Use appropriate gear and land fish quickly. The longer the fight, the less likely the fish will survive.

• Keep the fish in the water when you unhook it and cradle the fish upright until it revives enough to swim away.

• Use your judgement. If conditions where you want to fish seem especially severe (low, hot water), consider fishing elsewhere.