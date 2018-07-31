Letter to the Editor: Protect pets

To the editor:

Please take care of the animals! When the weather is very hot or very cold, we need to watch out for the animals because they depend on us for their well-being. Please do not leave dogs in cars, even if the windows are down a few inches — that is not enough to keep them safe from extreme heat. Also, please do not take them on walks on the hot pavement, it can burn and blister their paws.

If you can, bring them into the house, or even “cool” garage during extreme heat or cold. I’m sure they will be more comfortable and safer.

Please treat them like they should be treated and you will feel better for it.

Always provide fresh water and shelter if they have to be outside. They have the same feelings and needs as we do.

With a little love, kindness and common sense, we will all be happier and better off. Thank you for taking care of those that cannot take care of themselves.

Ruth Beecher

The Dalles