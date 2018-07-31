Local 12U hoopsters take home 3-on-3 title

Contributed photo
Four basketball players representing the Greater Columbia Gorge racked up six straight wins and outscored opponents by a 120-42 margin enroute to first place at the Blazers Rip City 3-on-3 Tournament this weekend in Portland. The group, called Slammin’ Salmon, defeated DCBS by a 20-13 score in the title game. In the photo are, from left to right, starting in the back row, Henry Begay. Andre Niko, Riley Brock and coach Steven Begay. In the front row is Trevor Lewis. The team heads to Camas for a tournament on Aug. 11-12.
Even without sharp-shooting guard Nolan Donivan, nothing was going to stop Henry Begay, Andre Niko, Trevor Lewis and Riley Brock from avenging last season’s second-place finish...
