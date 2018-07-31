TD United quartet helps lead Beaverton to 2nd

Contributed photo
The Dalles United girl’s soccer players were on the field with a Beaverton Westisde squad at the Lake Oswego Nike Cup from July 27-29 and secured second place after losing on penalty kicks versus Lake Oswego in Sunday’s championship. In the photo are, from left to right, Bryce Newby, Lilyana Gonzalez, Coach Oscar Nunez, Stella Lujan and Ariana Gonzalez.
At Cook Park in Tigard, Ariana Gonzalez, Bryce Newby, Stella Lujan and Lilyana Gonzalez, from The Dalles United, signed on for girls’ soccer action in a co-op with Beaverton Westside at the Lake Oswego Nike Cup this weekend and advanced all the way to the title match, eventually losing on penalty kicks to Lake Oswego...
