Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Thumbs Up

Celebrating history

We hope local celebrity Ada Wyn Parker, 94, had a great trip to Washington, D.C., for the Memorial Day weekend, where she was thanked by President Donald Trump for her service as the first “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II.

Parker, who resides in The Dalles, was the first woman hired to build and repair airplanes while male workers were deployed. She and Eleanor Otto, the last female factory worker hired, received special honors by Trump as two of nearly 19 million women who answered the call of their country.

Ambitious project

Logan Nerdin, 17, of The Dalles is to be commended for taking on the Eagle Scout project of draping the Odd Fellows cemetery off Cherry Heights Road with 190 flags for Memorial Day. He is still seeking donation to cover costs and can be reached at 541-965-3909.

Great expectations

We commend Philip Dunagan of Mosier, a homeschooled senior, for his award-winning speech about patriotism that netted $19,275 in scholarships through state and national contests sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars. Dunagan has been an active as a teenager and plans to continue those efforts as an adult. Young people like him give us great hope for the future.

Excellent teamwork

Kudos to 1A state champions Madisen Davis (SWC), Ana Popchock (SWC), and Dufur’s 4x100-meter relay team of Cole Kortge, Abraham Kilby, Anthony Thomas and Tanner Masterson.

Big achievement

The Columbia Gorge STEM Hub scored a $50,000 grant after being the only candidate from Oregon to earn a spot on the top-eight finalist list in a nationwide competition. Inspiring dedication!

Above and beyond

Jeff Kienlen, traffic safety officer for The Dalles Police Department, recently showed great valor by getting into a vehicle driven by Chronicle reporter Neita Cecil for a reverse ride-along. We are pleased that Kienlen survived the journey and want him to know that Cecil seems to be driving much better after he pointed out seeral violations during their adventure.

Hard work pays off

Kathy Schwartz ran a well-oiled campaign machine during the May primary and is to be commended for pulling together such strong and vocal support. She won her campaign for Position 3 on the Wasco COunty Commission handily and we believe her organizational abilities will be put to good work.

Strong work ethic

Congratulation to all local athletes who finished a successful season on the field, track or gym. It is not an easy balance between school, social life, a job and practices and games, so your consistent work deserves recognition.

Art of compromise

The Dalles High School worked out a compromise with two Marine moms that allows their sons to wear dress blues to the June 9 graduation ceremony. Making the Marines part of the color guard is a good way to show respect for their service and still comply with a policy requiring all seniors to wear the traditional cap and gown. In a time of great national division, it is refreshing to see people at the local level come up wth a reasonable solution to a challenge.

Championship efforts

Hats off to 1A district champions Desiree Winslow (Sherman), Ana Popchock (SWC), Tanner Masterson (Dufur), Cole Kortge (Dufur), Anthony Thomas (Dufur), Abraham Kilby (Dufur), Mercedez Cardona (Sherman), Savanna Orendorff (Sherman), Jaelyn Justesen (Sherman), Madisen Davis (SWC), Owen Christiansen (Sherman) and Keenan Coles (Sherman).

Solid performance

We applaud The Dalles’ 5A district champions Samuel Alvarez, Emma Mullins and Kendyl Kumm for their excellent performance this spring.

Heroism in action

Three civilians – Ron Darnielle Sr., Roger Coupe and Joyce Thornton – and three The Dalles police officers – Travis Elton, Joey Lick and Kris Wood – worked as a team to lift a car off a man, pull him to safety, and administer CPR, saving his life. Thank you!

Top of their game

These all-league baseball players from Sherman deserve congratulations: Jacob Justesen, Bradley Moe, Trey Homer, Jacob Shandy, Diego Valdez, Brett Troutman and Treve Martin. We must also mention Curtis Crawford from Dufur.

Helping at-risk youth

To The Dalles High School for implementing the Check and Connect program, which provides long-term mentoring and support for at-risk ninth graders. The program is showing early success, and will hopefully help struggling students earn their diploma.

Athletic aptitude

A nod to 5A athletes, The Dalles’ Dominic Smith, Dalles Seufalemua, Jordan Wetmore, Ben Nelson, Henry Lee, Jose Gonzalez, along with TD’s all-league softball players, Emma Weir, Bailey LeBreton, Kathryn Bradford, Jodi Thomasian, Maddie Troutt, Kilee Hoylman, Lauryn Belanger.

Thumbs Down

Citizen apathy

Only 38 percent of Wasco County voters cast ballots in the May primary election. That rate was higher than the overall state average of 29 percent but is nothing to be proud of. It is sad to see less than half of registered voters bother to fill out a ballot that arrives in their mail box when people in other countries risk their lives to select leaders and make choices that affect not only their future, but that of their children.

— The Chronicle runs “Thumbs” to recognize exemplary acts that benefit community and to encourage change when necessary.