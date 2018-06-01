Farmer survey informs education

During the summer of 2017, Oregon State University (OSU) Extension teamed up with Washington State University (WSU) Extension and Gorge Grown Food Network (GGFN) to survey producers in the Central Gorge and ask about educational and infrastructure needs.

To those farmers and ranchers who filled out the survey, your feedback is proving to be invaluable and I think it is important to share some results with the farming community.

We sent the survey out to all producers in the five Central Gorge counties of Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Skamania and Klickitat with a good representation from all.

We collected demographic information on size of farm, type of products and years farming.

These first demographic questions showed that 39 percent of those surveyed had under 5 acres in production, while 32 percent had over 200 acres in production. We saw a similar pattern with the number of years farming, 51 percent of the producers have been farming for less than 10 years and 37 percent have been farming for over 20 years.

These demographics are important to note because we essentially have smaller acreage and larger acreage farmers, as well as beginning and experienced farmers.

With the average age of farmers close to 60 years, now is the most important time to continue passing on farming knowledge to the next generation. WSU, OSU and GGFN have teamed up to provide education to beginning farmers, networking platforms, and land access and farm succession workshops.

The second section of the survey included particular projects from the Food Security Coalition’s Food Infrastructure Working Group.

The survey asked about different types of infrastructure needs, like a meat processing facility, grain mill, or commercial kitchen.

Twenty percent of the surveyors are interested in accessing a meat processing facility and 19 percent want to access more commercial kitchen space.

To address these needs, OSU, WSU and GGFN hosted a MEATing for meat producers and processors. This was just the beginning of the conversation with hopes that actions in the future will continue to support both groups.

This section also identified that 40 percent of respondents were interested in a land link program that connects beginning farmers with those who are about to retire.

To address this, we are providing more land access and farm succession workshops like those mentioned earlier.



The last section of the survey asked participants to rate their knowledge on different business and production skills needed to have a successful farming business.

Some of the topics that rose to the top for farmers’ needs include an exit plan for farm succession, knowing all the marketing channels in the Gorge, understanding land use laws and how the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) will affect their farm.

Each of the topics identified as an educational priority have already had workshops and will continue to have more workshops in the future.

Surveys prove to be very helpful in community-based education as it reflects the direct needs of the community.

To all those farmers and ranchers out there who completed the survey, thank you for your help and guidance. We will be working diligently over the next 3-5 years to address your needs with classes, workshops and other hands-on learning opportunities.

— Rachel Suits is with OSU Extension Small Farms.