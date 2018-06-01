History programs continue

The Wasco County Historical Society will host five additional historical programs this summer. All programs are free, although donations are welcome, and refreshments are available.

The summer schedule includes:

• “From Pioneer Drugstore to Community Icon: the Waldron Brothers’ Drugstore,” presented by Eric Gleason Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m., at The Chinese Bldg., 210 E. 1st St., The Dalles (east of the Baldwin Saloon). Includes a brief informational meeting at the Chinese building followed by a tour of the Waldron/Gitchell Building.

• “The Rajneeshees in Wasco County,” presented by Art Labrousse, retired Wasco County Sheriff, Saturday, July 7, 11 a.m., at the Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles.

• “Celilo Village, Past & Present,” presented by Jean Vercouteren on Saturday, July 28, 11 a.m., at the Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles.

• “The Grange Organization,” presented by Lois Root, Carol Root Seeber, and Marilyn Wilson, Saturday, Aug. 18, 11 a.m., at the Rorick House., 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles.

• “The Town built and sold by Orlando Humason,” presented by John Brookhouse Saturday, Aug. 25, 11 a.m., Rorick House, 300 W. 13th St., The Dalles.