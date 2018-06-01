Huskies notch seven on all-league squad

MORO – Over the last three years, the Sherman Huskies have secured their spot as one of the state’s premier baseball programs.

In that span, the team is 51-19 overall and 29-8 in league, while outscoring opposing teams by a 637-348 margin with state quarterfinal berths in 2017 and 2018.

This spring, Sherman went 16-4 and amassed a perfect 9-0 record in league, so it was a given that the all-league list would be dominated by Husky players.

Senior stalwarts Bradley Moe, Brett Troutman, Trey Homer, Treve Martin, Jacob Justesen and sophomore Jacob Shandy were named to the Blue Mountain Conference’s first team and junior shortstop Diego Valdez earned a spot as an honorable mention selection for their offensive and defensive contributions on the diamond this spring.

“I think this was, by far, one of our greatest years in baseball and I’m so glad I got to enjoy it with all of the other seniors,” Justesen said. “Playing with this senior class has been unbelievable. To do all the things that we have done over our career is just amazing to think about. We went from playing in a little league all-star championship to battling it out for district championships, as well as trying to make a run at a state championship that came up short by a couple of runs.”

Moe earns his stripes at catcher

At any level, when starting a baseball team, a coach wants them to be strong up the middle with a solid centerfielder, shortstop, second baseman and catcher.

Moe called pitches, handled the pitching staff, set defensive alignments and was asked to come through offensively from the No. 2 spot in the order and proved to be a major force.

In 60 at-bats, Moe posted 30 hits, 13 for extra bases, for a .500 batting average with a team-high 10 walks and five hit by pitches. He scored 24 runs, tied for the team lead with 28 RBIs, stole six bases and struck out two times all season.

The senior also committed three errors, but threw out eight base runners and kept the opposition from stealing bases and taking big leads on the basepaths.

“I don’t even want to start thinking about how we are going to replace him at the catcher’s spot, because not only does he have a strong arm to keep kids from stealing, he learned to block well and worked his butt off back there,” Sherman coach Joe Justesen said. “He communicated well with our pitchers on how to get batters out and brought the best of them. He was a heck of a hitter and a heck of a baseball player, who had great work ethic and a positive attitude.”

Troutman showed focus on the bump

Brett Troutman, a first-team winner for his play at first base, was Sherman’s ace pitcher on the mound and cleanup hitter in the lineup.

In leading the state’s 12th-ranked offense, Troutman ended up with a .500 batting average with 26 hits in 52 at-bats and no strikeouts.

Of his 26 hits, eight were doubles, as he added nine walks, a hit by a pitch and four stolen bases to his numbers.

“Brett did not strike out one time all year, which shows how good of a contact hitter he was and how he understands the proper approach at the plate,” coach Justesen said. “He came up with some big RBIs and key moments from that No. 4 spot.”

On the mound, Troutman posted an 8-1 record with a solid earned run average of 3.29.

The right-hander allowed 16 runs, 15 earned, on 27 hits with a team-leading 31 strikeouts and 10 walks, as the Husky pitchers gave up 75 runs overall, good for sixth-best in the 1A/2A classification.

“It was very rare that Brett didn’t complete the game that he started. He just battled up there,” coach Justesen said. “He knew what he could do and had a game plan. He was the guy we asked to start each of our league games and we just went from there. He is one of the main reasons why we had as much success as we did.”

Progression key to Homer’s rise

As the years have passed, coach Justesen had several players grow and mature into standout players and Homer was one who fit the mold perfectly.

In 20 games, Homer pitched 10 2/3 innings and held down the fort at third base and first base with just five errors, earning first-team recognition as an infielder.

Across 26 at-bats, Homer tallied a .478 batting average with 26 hits, six doubles and a team-high three home runs.

He scored 13 runs, drove in 26, walked seven times, stole four bases and had seven strikeouts.

“Trey did a great job. It seemed like he came up with big hits and big swings in each of the games,” coach Justesen said. “As far as defensively, he has come a long way since he first started for us. He played first and third base. I actually liked him more at first base. He did a heck of job down there. He is just a good kid. He enjoys baseball and works hard at it, so I liked having him around for those big hits that he always seemed to come up with during our games.”

Martin made his presence known

Blessed with speed, solid glove work and a cannon for an arm, Martin was a dependable option for the Huskies at any outfield spot, as he committed two errors on the year and threw out three base runners to garner his first-team league bid.

Offensively, Martin went 22 for 50 with four doubles, two triples and two home runs.

The senior scored 20 runs, drove in 18, walked six times, was hit three times and stole eight bases.

“Treve has always done a fantastic job for me,” coach Justesen said. “I would put him in the toughest spot in the outfield and trusted that he was going to go hard every time and play the position well. Batting-wise, he just continued to get stronger and stronger each year as he grew, and he hit the weight room. He was showing some serious pop in his bat. When he got everything in the right direction, the ball traveled a long way. He will be missed. Like all the seniors, he will be sorely missed.”

Justesen always comes through

Jacob Justesen was named as a first-team outfielder, primarily penciled in at centerfield with some pitching duties mixed in.

On the mound, the senior southpaw went 3-1 with a 3.88 earned run average, as he allowed 16 runs, 14 earned, on 12 hits with 35 walks and 35 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.

“Jacob was never a true-blue pitcher. He just went up there and did what I asked him to do to the best of his ability,” coach Justesen said. “He kept us in games and battled up there. He is always right there around the plate. He would find himself in some ugly situations, but he would always keep us close. There were never many hits off him. If he would have cut down on some of his walks, he would have been even better.”

As the team’s leadoff hitter, Jacob Justesen finished 32 of 65 for a .492 batting average with 10 doubles, two triples and a home run. He scored a team-high 35 runs, totaled 16 RBIs, walked four times, stole 28 bases and struck out twice during the season.

“In baseball, he was asked to lead off for us and make things happen,” coach Justesen said. “He is probably not a prototypical leadoff hitter, because he wants to crush the baseball and swing at everything he sees, but he did a tremendous job too. He struck out only two times all year at the leadoff spot. I don’t think he walked any more than that, but he has a great eye for the ball and is a great contact hitter.”

Bright future ahead for Shandy

While five seniors picked up spots on the first team, Jacob Shandy stepped up in his sophomore campaign and gave a glimpse of what the future holds for Sherman baseball.

As a first-team utility winner, Shandy notched 12 hits in 34 at-bats for a .352 average.

He scored 15 runs, posted seven RBIs, had five walks, was hit by a pitch twice and stole a base.

After a slow start, Shandy worked his way through some struggles and provided plenty of offensive support at the bottom of the order.

“He is great kid to have out there,” coach Justesen said. “I enjoy him, and I am looking forward to having him back next year too, because he is one of those kids that takes lots of pitches and works a full count almost every time he bats. He batted well and it always nice that left or right field, no matter what spot I put him in, I just knew I was going to get 110 percent and he wasn’t going to hurt the team.”

Steady Valdez flashes the leather

Valdez has evolved into a slick-fielding shortstop and potent No. 9 hitter for the Huskies, so following an honorable mention selection, the expectation is set for even bigger accomplishments in 2019.

The junior had 14 hits in 42 at-bats for a .380 batting average with 16 runs and seven RBIs. He was issued five walks, smacked three doubles and came through with a clutch sacrifice bunt in the Huskies’ playoff victory over Lost River.

“I didn’t have that shortstop and I asked him to play there and he did a tremendous job,” coach Justesen said. “He finally came into his body and developed arm strength and had a good glove. I just know that whatever is asked of him, he will go out and do it to the best of ability without any complaints. I always like having a kid like that.”

Rebuild should not take long

On the outside looking in, it may seem like Sherman will have a long road to rebuilding, especially with the loss of five significant seniors.

But, the Huskies are expected to return Shandy, Valdez, Cal Homer, Wade Fields, Jace Troutman, Cort Colby, Cooper Johnson, Patrick Ramos, Will James and a few others next season, so the cupboard is not bare by any stretch.

If they can get that winning mindset, the young Huskies should prosper.

“They all have the potential for some great things ahead,” coach Justesen said. “Another year in a boy makes a huge difference. I am pretty excited about these kids and what they can do. Next year, it will start early for them, because they will be asked to do a lot of things for their teams in all the other sports until baseball season, so they will come in ready to contribute in big ways.”