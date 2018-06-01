Letter to the Editor: Touching letter

To the editor:

In response to Laura Morris Comini’s letter: When I read about this wonderful tribute that Mr. Clyde Beard, an honorable man who served in 1950 as high school principal, paid to student Jim Comini, a military man and to five other military men who lost their lives, I was deeply touched.

Mr. Beard made it possible for Jim to attend his graduation in uniform and to represent five others who lost their lives. These men received their diplomas.

What a wonderful expression of gratitude and respect to our flag and to our country, and by all means to our veterans, who are so very worthy and deserving. Thanks Laura for sharing this with everyone.

Caroline Homer

The Dalles