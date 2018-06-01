Looking Back on June 3, 2018

20 years ago – 1998

Earthquake activity has increased at Mt. St. Helens, according to an announcement this morning by the U.S. Geological Survey, although the small rumblings don’t seem to indicate any volcanic activity.

The health impacts of Hanford radiation releases will be around longer than the agency charged to inform the public about their risks. Representatives of the Hanford Health Information Network informed a dozen Wasco and Sherman county residents Monday that the agency will close this fall unless federal funding is renewed.

A storm that dumped .65 inches of rain on The Dalles in slightly more than 30 minutes knocked out power in the east end of town and flood-ed the basements of a number of downtown businesses Tuesday night. The storm hit shortly after 6 p.m. and was pretty well over by 6:45.

SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) — In what one NASA official described as the beginning of the end, space shuttle Discovery raced toward Mir today to make the ninth and final U.S. docking with the aging Russian outpost. But you might not see the linkup on television. The astronauts, who soared into space Tuesday evening, quickly ran into a problem with their main antenna: It was accepting all the data from Mission Control today, but could not send back TV pictures or high rates of information.

40 years ago – 1978

About 200 exhibitors are expected in The Dalles next week to participate in the 32nd annual Oregon Wheat Growers League Junior Livestock Show.

Ft. Dalles Datsun has begun its open house events with Doug Wilson as general manager.

An employee of the Mid-Columbia Economic Development District has filed a complaint against the district, charging sex discrimination. Betty Meyer, a grants and technical assistance specialist with the district, said she told the district board of the complaint Friday morning as the board met with staff members. She also resigned Friday.

Oregon Trail Duplicate Bridge Club sponsored a Charity Memorial game honoring its late president, Mrs. Clarence (Ruby) Ziegenhagen, Wednesday morning at the Elks club. A Howell movement was played at 6½ tables.

WASHINGTON (UPI) — “The Press Protection Act of 1978,” to put strict limits on police searches of newspaper offices, was introduced Friday by Rep. Robert Drinan, D-Mass. Drinan said the bill is needed to counteract a Supreme Court decision Wednesday on searches and seizures. The case arose from a 1971 search by police at the offices of the Stanford Daily, the Stanford University student newspaper, for film they believed could help identify demonstrators who had injured several policemen.

60 years ago – 1958

A general alarm sent more than 25 volunteer and regular firemen the Harvey Aluminum plant this morning, but luckily there was more smoke than blaze. A rubbish fire had blown over on an asphalt stump near the back fence of the Harvey property, causing the asphalt to catch fire. The flames were doused and there was no damage.

A 50 percent increase in number of livestock entries and some 50 more exhibitors are indicated for the 1958 4-H and FFA Fat Stock Show and Sale which opens in The Dalles at the former Seufert cannery building next Sunday.

Lt. and Mrs. Oliver Stenvick, residents of The Dalles the past year, are being transferred to Eugene to assume command of the Salvation Army unit in that city.

PARIS (UPI) — Premier Charles de Gaulle, holding the greatest power of any Frenchman in recent history, tightened his grip today on the army whose actions brought him into office. He also prepared to fly to Algeria Wednesday to take a direct hand in affairs there.

LOS ANGELES (UPI) — FBI agents arrested Quay Cleon Kilburn, 34, Monday night less than two months after the escapee from Utah State Prison had been placed on the list of the 10 most wanted criminals.

Mrs. Eva Wolf of Celilo is being held in the Wasco county jail today on charges of reckless driving following a one-car accident at Celilo yesterday involving injury to a three-year-old boy.

80 years ago – 1938

Progress on the $42,000 WPA project for the erection of the Lewis and Clark monument at the west entrance of the city, which the city council agreed to sponsor more than two weeks ago, has struck a temporary snag, it was learned today.

Arrangements for the annual Farmers’ union picnic, which will be held tomorrow at Dufur, are complete today, with plans for softball, races, a rodeo, dancing and a speech.

A miniature “gold rush” is in progress on the Pacific Ocean beach, almost within the San Francisco city limits, with several “beach placer” outfits making from 50c to several dollars a day.

Members of the local chamber of commerce committee in behalf of a four-lane highway between Portland and The Dalles were unable to attend the meeting sponsored by the Portland chamber of commerce last night, but W. S. Nelson, manager, said the local group has endorsed the proposal.

KANSIS CITY, Mo., June 3. (UP) — William Boyle, a prominent politician aligned with the Pendergast organization, and Eddie Critchfield, a Power and Light company employe, were killed by lightning today while they watched the Kansas City $5,000 open golf tournament. Tom Con-ningham, a board of trade employe, was hit by the same bolt and physicians said it was doubtful if he would recover.

SEATTLE, June 3. (UP) — Its first surface test a success, the largest airplane ever built in the United States rode gracefully at anchor in Seattle’s harbor today, ready for further taxiing. The clipper is 109 feet long and has a wing span of 152 feet. It has 18 rooms and two decks, for the first time in any plane. It is as large as a regular five-room house with full basement.

100 years ago – 1918

More than 100 guests attended the alumni reception in honor of the graduating class of the local high school, which was held in the high school gymnasium Saturday night.

Jack Wilson, age 17, who says that his home is in Portland, was arrested by Deputy Sheriff Pearl Jarvis yesterday, being charged with entering a store at Endersby and taking several articles of merchandise.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 3. — Heavy batteries opened up on the Kaiser today, when the National Editorial association opened its six-days convention here. The men who daily hurl tons of lead and lakes of ink at the Prussian autocracy are discussing how to improve their aim and strengthen their anti-hot-air-craft battery work.

NEW BEDFORD, Mass., June 3. — More than 30,000 textile-workers, most of them on government work, went on strike today. The men demand a twenty percent increase in pay.

NEW YORK, June 3. — The presence of submarines off the coats has caused speculation regarding the possible attack on New York, but the possibility of a submarine penetrating the nets and other defenses in the lower harbor immediately discounted the idea. Authorities, however, consider an air raid possible, with airships launched from submarines, and experts on such matters admit such a raid practicable. So accepted is the theory that anti-aircraft guns have long been posted about New York and environs.

NEW YORK, June 3. — Seven vessels are reported to be victims of the German submarines up to 2 o’clock today. The number may possibly reach 15. Despite the heavy toll officials declare that the submarines undoubtedly were sent to American waters to attack transports, and that, therefore, their mission has been, apparently, a failure. The U-boats attacked at various places.