For the Record for June 3, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent.

Sunday June 3, 2018

Accidents

Wasco County

May 30, 11:04 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Washington streets. Deputy assisted with the exchange of information.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday morning from West 6th and Interstate 84, exit 82 intersection, after a victim reported he was sideswiped by another vehicle, which failed to stop to exchange information after the collision.

Diego Javier Santiago Munoz, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1100 block of G Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

A burglary report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 300 block of East 8th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from his shed.

Police responded to the 1900 block of West 13th Street Wednesday evening after a caller stated he was flying a drone in the area and someone shot it down. A report was taken.

Stephan Ryan Watts, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of East 9th Street on a warrant for post-prison violations. Ashlee Renae Oliva, 30, The Dalles, was also arrested on a warrant for probation violation.

Oregon State Police

Jorge Martinez, 23, The Dalles, was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop on Brewery Grade and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Raymond Allen Baker, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of West 6th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation.