12U Crush claims Tormaschy Tourney title

The 12U Cherry City Crush ended pool play at 1-2 and capped Saturday’s action on the wrong end of an 18-3 mercy-ruled loss against Wenatchee, Wash.

On Sunday, however, the Crush rebounded with fire, as they motored past Selah and Yakima in bracket action by a combined 25-6 margin to stake claim to first place in the silver division of the Tormaschy Memorial Tournament this past weekend in Selah.

In the championship matchup versus Yakima, the Crush scored a single run in the top of the sixth to go ahead 4-2, but then exploded for 10 runs on five hits and five walks to put the game out of reach.

With one out, Ashlyn Jones and Zoe LeBreton posted consecutive singles and Jeilane Stewart walked.

Following a sacrifice by Kennedy Abbas, Kylie Iverson singled and both Lilly Schatz and Sierra Faulkner received walks.

Anabell Udey reached on an error and Amyrah Hill and Jones walked to load the bases for LeBreton.

Facing a 2-2 count, LeBreton smacked a grand slam home run to cap the 10-run barrage.

Down by 12 runs at 14-2 in the bottom of the seventh, Yakima scratched across three unearned runs and had a runner in scoring position with no outs.

Abbas retired Yakima’s 4-5-6 hitters on a popup, a groundout and a strikeout to seal the victory.

Overall, Abbas allowed five runs, none earned, on three hits with two walks and 11 strikeouts.

After giving up two second-inning runs, the right-hander retired 13 out of the next 15 Yakima batters she faced over the following 4 1/3 innings, 10 on strikeouts.

Offensively, the Crush totaled five hits and nine walks, as LeBreton went 2 for 4 with a walk, three runs scored and four RBIs.

Jones was 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs; Stewart had a hit, two walks and a run scored in three at-bats; Hill tacked on two walks, a sacrifice and two runs; and the trio of McKenna Strain, Faulkner and Schatz scored a run apiece.

To get to the championship, the Crush had to get past Selah in Sunday’s semifinal opener, and hardly batted an eye in their 11-1 mercy-ruled triumph.

Ahead by a 6-1 score in the bottom of the fourth frame, Hill got the rally started with a solo home run, her second of the game, which made it 7-1.

Jones and LeBreton then rapped out back-to-back singles, Stewart reached on an error and Abbas singled.

With the winning run in scoring position, Iverson poked a walk-off RBI triple to centerfield to plate Abbas for the winning run.

All told, the Crush reeled off nine hits, six for extra bases, and received a walk, a hit batter and took advantage of four Selah errors.

Iverson went 2 for 3 with two triples, two runs and three RBIs; Hill was 2 for 3 with solo home runs in the second and fourth frames; and Stewart notched two hits and scored three runs.

Jones chipped in two hits, one double, and scored a run; Abbas finished 2 for 3 with two runs; LeBreton ended up 1 for 3 with two runs; and Faulkner reached safely on a hit by pitch and a walk in two appearances.

In the circle, Abbas tossed four innings of five-hit ball with no walks and five strikeouts.

Of her 12 outs recorded, Abbas forced four groundouts and four flyouts to go with four strikeouts in her 51-pitch performance.

Saturday’s action had the Crush going 1-2 with a 10-5 opening-game loss to the Richland Sting and an 18-3 mercy-ruled setback versus the Wenatchee Sun Devils.

Sandwiched between those losses, the Crush defeated the Richland Wildcats, 7-3.

LeBreton gave up three runs, two earned, on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts across five innings to score the winning decision.

Hill paced the team’s seven-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with a triple and three runs scored.

Iverson added two hits in three at-bats, Stewart was 1 for 2 with a triple, a walk and a run scored; and the trio of Jones, Udey and Dominque Mausolf scored a run apiece.

Now with a tournament win under their belts, the Crush, who are coached by Ryan LeBreton, Joe Abbas and Dave Jones, appear to be finding their groove with state action right around the corner.

Up next, the Crush makes a trip to Newberg for the two-day Father’s Day Classic on June 16-17.