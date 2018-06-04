Crosstalk: Is Millennial preference harmful?

Although it’s two years old, a 2016 Harvard University poll of 18- to 29-year old Americans asking their opinion on different economic systems continues to spark discussion, as it reported that a majority of millennials reject capitalism.
According to the data, 51 percent of young adults aged 18 to 29 said they didn't support capitalism, while only 42 percent supported it.
But as Victor Lipman, reporting for Forbes magazine, recently wrote. “While it wasn't exactly clear what they did support (only 33 percent said they supported socialism), these findings do indicate a deep skepticism about the workings of unbridled free markets.”
Lipman added, theirs was a “skepticism that's quite understandable when one considers that many millennials came of age during the financial crisis of 2008 and the Great Recession that followed.”
It’s an interesting explanation, and perhaps in part explains to some degree my own skepticism regarding the free market: I came of age during the “biggest recession since the Great Depression” some 30 years ago and have seen little benefit from the rampant economic growth seen since, presumably because I am not among the “1 percent” raking in the big bucks.
Those who happened to graduate from high school in 2008, as major sectors of the economy began to tumble into the Great Recession, struggled and were less likely to succeed, and more likely to end up broke and homeless, than those who graduated the year before.
With such a history, it’s no surprise young voters are focused on the flaws of captialism.
As Max Ehrendreun, a Harvard senior involved in conducting the poll, said in a Washington Post story at the time, “The word 'capitalism' doesn't mean what it used to. For those who grew up during the Cold War, capitalism meant freedom from the Soviet Union and other totalitarian regimes. For those who grew up more recently, capitalism has meant a financial crisis from which the global economy still hasn't completely recovered.”
Capitalism is as capitalism does, and sometimes it does badly.
Take the 500 percent increase in the price of the “EpiPen” between 2009 and 2016.
The pen is carried by those who respond with life-threatening allergic reactions to things like bee stings and nuts, and is used for emergency treatment.
In 2007, the pen cost $5. It as purchased that year by drugmaker Mylan and quickly increased to over $600.
According to Lindsay Ramsey’s 2016 report in the Business Insider, “the price increases have helped transform the EpiPen into a billion-dollar business despite it being a decades-old product.”
Congress was, in 2016, “asking for answers” about the dramatic increase. At that time, an EpiPen did not get approval from the Food and Drug Administration, the agency citing “certain major deficiencies,” Ramsey reported.
Congressional ire and public pressure resulted in coupons and “generic” version of the pen, so that today pharmacies list the pen from around $150 to $340 with a coupon and $500 purchased online.
Less than the $600 cited in 2016, but nowhere close to the $57 price tag in 2007.
But Congress also oversaw the approval of a new pen by the FDA in 2017. It is not yet on the market, but is intended to be less expensive than the Epi.
So between the two forces — free market consumer choice (and outrage) and Congressional action — there is hope for fair pricing of this life-saving device.
Of course there are many examples of governance that does’t work. Indeed, governmental action can be much more devastating to the nation and individual than a greedy drug company.
It is the freedom we have in choice — the free market choice to buy or not buy, the political choice to vote or not vote — that gives power to the people.
Power that springs from our community, our voice, our belief — all those things that make us who we are.
— RaeLynn Ricarte
The strong support of young people for the presidential bid of Sen. Bernie Sanders and several recent polls reflect their preference for socialism instead of free market capitalism.
Indoctrination in leftwing ideology by government schools has paid off because most of the younger generation appear to believe socialism is “federally mandated niceness.” They have that mindset even though countries that embrace the free market system end up with better human rights protections and greater prosperity.
History has proven that free trade, property rights and the rule of law have helped lift billions of people out of poverty. That is because human nature yearns for freedom, the right of individuals to take charge of their own lives and to test the limits of their capabilities.
American economist Walter Williams described why capitalism, a peaceful voluntary exchange, is morally superior to any other economic system: “Why? Let’s start with this initial premise. All of us own ourselves. I am my private property, and you are yours. Murder, rape, theft and the initiation of violence are immoral because they violate self-ownership. Similarly, the forcible use of one person to serve the purposes of another person, for any reason, is immoral because it violates self-ownership.”
Socialism operates on the basic idea that wealthier citizens bear a greater responsibility to provide services and resources to the underprivileged. To accomplish that end, the rich are subjected to progressive taxation, regulation and rules that redistribute their wealth.
However, history shows that socialism fails every time because it crushes ambition and individual choice in the name of “equality” or “greater good.” What one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving.
Many millennials believe that government officials are more qualified than individuals to determine how much a person should earn, what products and services that person needs to live and how much he or she should have to pay for them. Of course, the government makes these decisions while helping itself to a huge piece of the profits, rationing the rest out as it pleases.
Williams said it is easy to compare capitalism and socialism by asking people to compare satisfaction levels between the service they get in private businesses versus that of bureaucracies run by the government.
There is a motivation in the private sector to provide good service because their profit margin depends on it. The public realm is not motivated by profit — why worry when you can always dip your hand back into the taxpayer pocket — and employees are often protected by powerful unions, so you may end up with a costly fight to be made whole from bad service.
What gets totally ignored by today’s youth is the brutality of socialism. Williams points out that, in the 20th century, the one-party socialist states of Germany, China and the Soviet Union were responsible for the murder of 118 million citizens, mostly their own. The atrocities now happening to citizens in Venezuela can be tied directly to its embrace of socialism that is enforced with tyrannical power.
No such record of brutality can be found in countries that tend toward free market capitalism.
In the case of Venezuela, a Bolivarian Republic that turned to socialism in 19998 when Hugo Chavez was elected president, the corruption of this system of governance can be clearly seen.
Chavez’ administration had a new constitution drawn up and then passed laws redistributing land and wealth. In 2005, he issued a land reform decree that eliminated larger estates to the benefit of the poor in rural areas.
By the time Chavez died in 2013, inflation had grown to 50 percent and rose to 63.4 percent in the following year. The country is now suffering from a humanitarian crisis.
Romanticism and nostalgia are not the way to run government. Decisions must be reality-based and logical.
— Mark Gibson
