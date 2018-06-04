Letter to the Editor: Electronic paper

To the editor:

On the Editorial page in the May 29 paper, we are informed about the latest "update" coming soon. The story cites the fact that many subscribers are very pleased to access the news online, so they don't have to wait until the daily paper arrives. How many of those subscribers live out of town in another state? What is the percentage of "likes" to "don't likes?" Has there been a survey done asking how many of the current subscribers like being able to sit down at the end of the day in their easy chair and read their paper without having to use a computer, an iPad, or try to read all the news on their smart phone?

You know, take a break from their electronic devices? How many senior citizens are there who don't have access to a computer or don't own a hand-held device? Many seniors like to do the crossword puzzles, look at the comic strip, or even be able to clip out an article for future reference. Little hard to do online, don't you think?



There is an ironic twist this week in two stories carried by The Chronicle.



In the first one, the paper is very proud of how they are "updating" our local coverage of news by forcing all subscribers to have to use some kind of electronic device in order to read the "daily" news, whether they want to or not. Sort of a "take it or leave it" attitude.



The next day, there's a very good article about the damage all those same electronic devices are doing to school children who no longer want to use their brains to problem-solve, learn to be sociable and interact with real people, or learn anything in the classroom. Is there a lesson to be learned?



Years ago, we had a weekly paper that came on Tuesdays, filled with lots of local ads for the many stores where we shopped. Is there any connection between how many of those stores no longer exist and the lack of ads? There was also a daily paper that kept us up with what was going to happen and what just happened, and interesting extra articles of interest.



Now, that's all dwindled down to having a bi-weekly paper with hopefully some store ads, and we'll find out all about what's already happened that maybe we would have liked to see......if only we'd read it on our electronic device! I don't see that as an improvement. It would be interesting to see if I'm the only one who thinks that way.



Diana Weston

The Dalles