Ready to Graduate — Again

New Marine Brayden Anderson is greeted with enthusiasm by his mother, Jennifer, and sister, Courtney, after three months of basic training that limited family communication.

As of Monday, June 4, 2018

Anderson graduated from boot camp last Friday at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in San Diego, Calif., with his family present. He and Zain Hartsook, also a local senior who will graduate as a Marine this Friday, will wear their dress uniforms as part of the color guard in The Dalles High School graduation ceremony on Saturday. They will then join the class of 2018 in cap and gown for the processional onto Amaton Field to receive diplomas.

The local graduation begins at 10:30 a.m. on June 9.

