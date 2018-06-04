For the Record for June 5, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday June 5, 2018

Accidents

The Dalles City

May 31, 1:01 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, West 2nd and Webber streets. One driver was cited for careless driving and driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

May 31, 5:47 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4700 block of Northwest Drive on a report of a grass fire. Upon arrival, the fire had spread to a small shed and caught it on fire. The fire was extinguished. The property owner was using a weed eater with a metal blade and the blade may have hit a rock, causing a spark.

The agency also responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Thursday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 400 block of East 4th Street after a victim reported some of her belongings were stolen.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 10th Street after a caller reported some money was stolen from a resident.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 3500 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported some rental property was stolen.

Police responded to the 1200 block of Shearer Street Thursday afternoon on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the local shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from East 8th and Kelly streets after a victim reported observing a male subject on a bicycle riding off with some of his belongings. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street Thursday evening on a report of a disturbance. Contact was made with the subjects, who were involved in a verbal dispute regarding threats made towards one another via social media. An informational report was taken.

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 63, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 200 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Wasco County

A criminal mischief report was taken Thursday evening from the Search and Rescue compound on West 10th Street after several windows were broken.

Oregon State Police

Bridget Ilene Woods, 37, Dufur, was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop near East 12th and Kelly streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Faith Michele Mulvaney, 27, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Parole & Probation

Terryn Curtis Lee, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday morning in the 2700 block of Threemile Road and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

Jordan Lyle Fus, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon at community corrections and is accused of two counts of probation violation.