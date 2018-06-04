Surprise citation shows appreciation

Nancy Cantrell of The Dalles was surprised to recently get a certificate of appreciation from President Donald Trump’s administration for the military service of her late husband, Thurman Doyle Cantrell Jr.

“I don’t know how I got it but I cried when I saw it,” said Cantrell. “It just kind of reopened my emotions and I thought it was really gracious for them to send it. My husband gave his life for this country it was just later.”

She was referencing Thurman’s death last September from health problems tied to his two deployments to Vietnam.

The Army veteran enlisted in 1965 and was on his second deployment to Vietnam during the Tet Offensive that began Jan. 30, 1968 and involved three phases of an offensive by the North Vietnamese and Viet Cong during that year.

Some 700,000 enemy fighters participated in the effort named after “Tet,” the Vietnamese celebration of the lunar new year. In early 1968, attacks were mounted on more than 100 cities and outposts in the southern sector of the country.

The offensive was intended to stir rebellion among the South Vietnamese and drive the United States to scale back its involvement in the war.

During that year of fierce firefights, U.S. troop ranks swelled to more than 500,000, the highest number in the war.

Like many soldiers on the ground, Cantrell said her husband was exposed to Agent Orange, a chemical herbicide used in Vietnam from 1962 to 1971. The goal of the U.S. Department of Defense was to defoliate rural and forested land, depriving guerillas of food and cover and clearing lands around the perimeters of bases.

Exposure to the toxin caused Thurman to develop heart disease and diabetes, said Nancy.

She said Thurman was also in Korea and left the military in 1972. He rarely spoke of the time in Vietnam for most of the 36 years they were married. Eventually, he told her stories of carnage that included seeing the mangled remains of men who served beside him following the explosions of bombs.

“His PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) seemed to get worse; toward the end, he was having flashbacks nightly,” she said. Thurman returned to Tennessee after the war and later came to The Dalles, where he met and married Nancy Armour and worked at the aluminum plants in Goldendale and The Dalles for 25 years before being laid off. He then went to work for Oregon Cherry Growers until his retirement. The couple had a blended family of five children.

Like many vets, Cantrell said her husband fought to get the benefits he deserved from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. She also found herself facing a bureaucratic snarl to get the money owed her as his widow. After months of not getting issues resolved, Cantrell said she called U.S. Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., for assistance and was introduced to Margie Anderson, his liaison for military families, who helped her through the red tape. “I was afraid that I was going to lose my house,” said Cantrell. She said getting the citation in the mail was good for her soul. The certificate from a “grateful nation” acknowledged Thurman’s sacrifices.

“I don’t know if it was signed by the president himself but it means a lot,” she said.