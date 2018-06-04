TD track program doles out its team awards Mullins and Conklin earn team’s Most Outstanding

The Dalles track and field team broke through during the spring season under head coach Garth Miller with an increase in district champions and state qualifiers.

With these highlights, the Riverhawks can now move ahead with their solid core of returners and newcomers to take the program to newer heights.



At the team’s year-end banquet held last Wednesday at The Dalles Middle School, Miller announced league, state and team awards for his standouts.

Justin Conklin received first-team all-Columbia River Conference honors in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump, was a third-team all-state winner for his top-3 state finish in the 110-meter hurdles, and he earned the program’s Most Outstanding Male athlete award.

Emma Mullins was a first-team all-league member for her 800-meter district win and she claimed second-team all-league recognition for helping the 4x400-meter relay team to a solid finish.

She added an all-state honorable mention and was named as the Most Outstanding Female.

Kendyl Kumm had her name called as a first-team all-league recipient in the pole vault, as she was joined by Paulina Finn (high jump) and Mercy I’aulualo (shotput) on the CRC’s first squad.

Both Finn and I’aulualo also added all-state honorable mention picks to their record.

Finn grabbed a second-team league notification for her times in the 4x400-meter relay.

Samuel Alvarez won the 1,500 and 3,000 district crowns and picked up a first-team award and he chalked up the 110-percent team certificate.

Gabe Lira was a first-team all-league winner and tallied Most Improved, along with teammate, Gavin Cates.

Cameron Perez finished his career with first-team all-league in the javelin.

On the boys’ second team all-league list were Bill Burns (400 meters), Glenn Breckterfield (300-meter hurdles), Philip Dunagan (shotput and discus), Steven Stanley (pole vault) and Josh Nisbet (triple jump).

In addition to her 110-percent team award, Jenna Miller picked up second-team all-league in the 200-meters and triple jump.

Hanna Ziegenhagen was a second teamer in the 800-meters and 4x400-meter relay.

Tressa Wood earned CRC second team in the 1,500 and 3,000, and Addie Klindt was on the league’s second squad in the 100.

Emily Adams had a second-team award in the high jump, and 4x400-meter relay athlete, Liz Tapia, scored a second-team spot.

On the team front, Sarah Winters and Savannah Strassheim received Most Improved.

“I’m proud of all our kids that competed in Eugene,” coach Miller said. “Of the 12 kids we took to the state meet, just three are seniors. We will miss the contributions of Kendyl, Paulina and Cameron, who competed in the pole vault, high jump and javelin, respectively. Having the other nine kids returning next year with that state meet experience on their résumés will make our whole team that much tougher.”

While the school sports season is complete, the Athletics East track team is holding practices this week in Heppner and The Dalles for runners interested in competing at the USATF level.

At 4 p.m. this Tuesday and Thursday, practices are held at Thompson Track, and at 4 p.m. Friday, the team forms at Sorosis Park.

For more information, interested parties can email the program coordinator, Angela Hanson at angela.dietz.hanson@gmail.com.

Coach Russ Nichols, out of Heppner, can also be reached through nicholsrt@yahoo.com for more information on the track program.